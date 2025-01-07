mobile app bar

‘You Can’t Pretend You’re Bigger Than LeBron James’: Gilbert Arenas Livid At Pat Riley’s Demeanor Towards His Stars

Samir Mehdi
Published

Jimmy Butler(L), Pat Riley(Center), and LeBron James(R)
Credit: USA Today Sports

Pat Riley has been carrying the brunt of the criticism when it comes to why Jimmy Butler has become ‘joyless’ on the Miami Heat. While Riley is a savant at convincing superstars to join his squad, he isn’t all too great at keeping them in South Beach. Gilbert Arenas recognizes this as he went off on ‘Gil’s Arena’ regarding the same.

“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron! LeBron leaves, this ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes, gets you to the chip. If he tells you ‘Bring me one more star,’ mother***er bring him one more star.”

Scoring the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James within 6 years of one another is quite the feat and Riley should be applauded for this. However, he didn’t do much to salvage these relationships once they formed.

It’s well known that Riley was hard-headed when it came to fitness. So, when Shaq received word he needed to report to the Heat facility two weeks before training camp in 2006 right after winning a title, he came to blows with Riley. Udonis Haslem tried to stop him, telling Shaq he could ‘kill’ the executive, but the ‘Big Aristotle’ didn’t want to hear any of it.

As for LeBron James, Riley essentially challenged him on a national stage. He would make a general statement fairly targeted towards LBJ, saying, “This stuff is hard. And you got to stay together, if you’ve got the guts.” James would go on to leave following the 2013-14 season after also being told to take less money.

Riley is making the same mistake with Jimmy

History is beginning to repeat itself with Jimmy Butler claiming he’s lost all joy playing basketball for the Miami Heat. Riley would make a statement prior to Butler’s admission claiming the Heat wouldn’t trade him but after Jimmy’s explosive comments, the Heat seem to have no choice but to look to trade him.

It has been heavily speculated that the relationship between Butler and Riley took a downward spiral after a singular incident. “You should keep your mouth shut,” said Pat to Jimmy.

This was after Butler trolled the Celtics on Instagram during the Heat first round series. He wasn’t playing and Pat vehemently stated that if someone i.e. Jimmy isn’t playing, they needed to keep their mouth shut.

Couple these harsh words with the fact that Riley hasn’t paired Jimmy up with another superstar and you’ve gotten yourself a recipe for disaster. Safe to say that this relationship is close to becoming unsalvageable.

