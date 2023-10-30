“You Changed My Life”: 27 Y/o Devin Booker Gets Love from Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr on His Birthday

Today, October 30, 2023 marks a special day. It just so happens that today is the birthday of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Turning 27, Book shared a post on Instagram today captioned “Prez”. It featured a slow-motion video of him in practice with the song Daylight by Drake playing in the background. A special choice of music, considering he is name-dropped in the song.

Clearly, Booker is feeling good at the start of the season. The birthday wishes soon started flowing in once the post went up. Two superstar athletes, Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. were one of the earliest to get their wishes in. KD commented, “One of one..none before, none to come”, while OBJ praised Booker for changing his life, “Kinflok….Ain’t nobody better!! You changed my life happy bday”.

D-Book is pretty close with both men. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, currently plying his craft with the Baltimore Ravens. The two have been good friends for quite a while, as Beckham Jr. claims Book to be his favorite player in the NBA.

As for the Slim Reaper, he and Booker have gotten close off-late, with them being teammates on the Phoenix Suns. Together, the two will be hoping to cap off Book’s 27th year with an NBA Championship.

Devin Booker always looked up to Kevin Durant and even wore his shoes in games

Many believe that the bond between Devin Booker and Kevin Durant only began to blossom once the latter moved to Phoenix. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. KD has gone on record to say he has always admired D-Book and that he is looking forward to their journey as teammates.

On the other hand, Booker also has always had a deep respect for Durant and his craft. In fact, he was enamored with KD’s shoes growing up and even wore them in games. Now the ace guard has his own signature shoe with Nike, but he still remembers some of the iconic KD kicks he wore both in high school and college.

Both men are hoping to grow their friendship even further. Booker himself commented on how it is incredible that he started off as a fan and now gets to work with one of his idols. “As everybody knows, I was a fan first,” said Booker. It will be interesting to see just how their partnership progresses in Phoenix.

They certainly are one of the title favorites this season and the combination of the two even has Odell Beckham Jr. hooked. As mentioned earlier, the Ravens receiver is a huge D-Book fan. And just like every single Phoenix Suns fan, he is hoping to see the duo of Book and KD hoist up a championship sometime soon.