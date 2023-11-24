“You Could’ve Just Stayed Quiet”: Kyle Kuzma Receives Backlash For Supporting Miles Bridges Following Wizards-Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets won consecutive games following their victory against the Washington Wizards at home. Miles Bridges impressed yet again for the hosts as his fourth-quarter endeavors in the clutch moments of the game resulted in the win. Following the triumph, the 25-year-old reflected on the game and going up against his childhood friend, Kyle Kuzma.

“It was a big-time play. Clutch moment in the game,”

he mentioned, highlighting his three-pointer in the final minute of the match. The power forward then appreciated the beautiful part of a competitive league like the NBA. “Going against my childhood friend Kyle Kuzma, you know. Special moments like that is the reason why I love this game of basketball,” he added.

His words grabbed the attention of the Wizards’ star soon enough as he addressed Bridges as his “brother” in response. Kyle replied to Miles on X (formerly Twitter), stating,

“Special moments fam! Always love matching up against you too my brother”.

It captured the sportsmanship of two NBA stars who chose to bury the hatchet after the final buzzer.

To a few viewers, though, it conveyed a different meaning due to Bridges’ complicated recent past. The Hornets star had to spend 583 days off the court for a case of domestic violence against him. Thus, Kuzma’s support of an alleged assaulter offended a few of his supporters. One of them even called the exchange “disgusting” to display the detestation.

Others joined in soon after as the fans united to let Kyle know of their displeasure at his actions. So, a supporter directly threw the question to the NBA forward.

Another demanded better decision-making from the player’s side, disregarding the bond he had with Miles.

The long-standing friendship between Kyle Kuzma and Miles Bridges remains intact

Hailing from Flint, Michigan, they grew up close to each other while honing their basketball skills. Bridges once candidly talked about their closeness, stating, “We came from the same city, so there’s always mutual respect that way.” He even admitted following Kyle closely since his debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma’s recent activities indicated that the closeness has remained the same from the other side too.

Despite Miles’ unclear future, this support from an old friend might have meant a lot to the 6’7 star. After a series of controversies, he found his place in the roster of the Hornets franchise. Till now, he has utilized his second life to its fullest after producing game-winning moments against both the Boston Celtics and the Wizards.

The clouds of uncertainty remain over his future. Amidst that, his organization, friends, and teammates have put their faith in him. A captivating dynamic that wonderfully summarizes the two sides of the NBA.