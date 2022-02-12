“You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do”: Kyrie Irving’s response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant’s maturity to an 8th grader

Nets guard Kyrie Irving responds to a fan who compared his and Kevin Durant’s maturity to an 8th grader.

Charles Barkley recently asked Kevin Durant if the Nets had a full-time psychiatrist on staff dealing with all the stuff in Brooklyn. The TNT analyst was referring to the series of controversies surrounding the team. The latest being James Harden forcing himself out of the Nets.

The Nets comprise some of the best talents from the league in Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, they make equal noise both on and off the court. KD and Irving are not your traditional NBA stars. They don’t play according to the book and don’t believe in pleasing everyone as public figures.

The latest example of this is Irving’s Twitter exchange with a fan, who questioned his and KD’s maturity levels. Surprisingly, it was Irving and not Durant who responded to the tweet, as it is KD who has a reputation of getting into Twitter battles with fans even if it involves using a burner account.

Uncle Drew had an interesting reply for the fan, telling him that understanding his and KD’s mind is a craft.

Kyrie Irving responds to a fan, questioning his and Kevin Durant’s maturity levels.

When two of the most controversial players team up, fireworks are expected both on and off the court. The same thing happened when former champions Durant and Irving decided to join forces in Brooklyn. However, nobody thought there would be more noise off the court than on.

Irving’s part-time status with the team is something unheard of in all American sports. The seven-time All-Star’s ongoing anti-vaccination battle against New York City’s mandate prohibits him from playing any home games. The recent exit of Harden has raised several eyebrows at the Nets front office.

With the Nets being controversy’s favorite child, a fan on Twitter questioned the maturity levels of Irving and his teammate Durant. However, Irving didn’t let this brush under the carpet.

Or You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) February 11, 2022

It’s rather amusing how Irving and KD openly state that they don’t care about what others think but at the same time respond to tweets that do not require their attention. The superstar duo comes across as highly defensive even in the slightest of questioning.

Though they might not be the most likable personalities, nobody can deny their talent and brilliance on the hardwood.