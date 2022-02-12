Basketball

“You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do”: Kyrie Irving’s response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant’s maturity to an 8th grader

"You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do": Kyrie Irving's response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant's maturity to an 8th grader
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Highest bid in IPL history: List of most expensive player in IPL history
Next Article
"I'm back!"– Lewis Hamilton will be there for Mercedes W13 launch as confirmed by their latest update on 2022 car
NBA Latest Post
"You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do": Kyrie Irving's response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant's maturity to an 8th grader
“You get an example of Black Indigenous Excellence at a craft that only a few individuals out billions of people can do”: Kyrie Irving’s response to a fan comparing his and Kevin Durant’s maturity to an 8th grader

Nets guard Kyrie Irving responds to a fan who compared his and Kevin Durant’s maturity…