Shaquille O’Neal Undid His Trousers in Front of Ex, Nischelle Turner on the Big Podcast, Risking Massive Controversy

Around the NBA, there is an ever-waging debate regarding the toughness of eras. Proponents of each era proclaim theirs to be the toughest in comparison to the other. The bravado associated with a rough-and-tumble style of play seems to appeal to a huge chunk of the fandom.

One of the loudest supporters of the “toughness” virtue is NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal. The big man was a dominant force who relied on his physical tools to thrive in the league. O’Neal inflicted physical punishment at bodies thrown his way in a manner unseen before and arguably spelled physicality to the rest of the league.

Advocacy of a physical game even went to painful levels for the Big Diesel. Shaquille O’Neal who often talks about tolerance and playing through pain did exactly that. And maybe to a dangerous level, even.

The revelation came during an appearance on The Big Podcast and had co-host Nischelle Turner initially appalled. It’s not a regular instance to see your co-host taking his trouser off on air,

Shaquille O’Neal undid his trousers to reveal a huge bump along his thighs.

While discussing his time with the Miami Heat, O’Neal was reminded of the injury he played through, for the franchise. Big Diesel, while taking a charge, took a hit from another All-star O’Neal, Jermaine. It was this blow that led to the huge bump being a feature of his thigh.

“So we have one meaningless game against Indiana. They always say ‘if you don’t play hard, you get hurt.’ I’m not playing hard, so Jermaine O’Neal’s coming through. I do something I never do, I try to take charge and he kneed me in my thigh” described O’Neal about playing tough under the circumstances at Miami which led to his injury. Part of “Heat Culture” is the strength and toughness you show and Shaq certainly didn’t shy away.

O’Neal knew he was hurt but didn’t take a break from his team. Superman played through the pain with the help of some painkillers and tried to get his team to the NBA’s summit.

The bump along his thigh is definitely abnormal and scary. And revealing that on-air certainly wasn’t something his co-host was expecting. While Nischelle Turner and Shaquille O’Neal did eventually go on to allegedly have a romantic relationship, this incident probably did slow things down between the pair.

Shaquille O’Neal was allegedly involved romantically with his co-host.

The NBA superstar is renowned for having had quite a few high-profile relationships over the years. And for a “serial cheater” to be spotted at the Super Bowl event with his co-host did get the rumor mill running.

While there was never an official confirmation, speculation pointed at a romantic relationship being struck between the duo. Turner might just be more than a high-profile media personality working with O’Neal for a podcast if reports are to believe.

Shaq may have had to play through a lot of pain during his career. But the man has had his fair share of sweet loving along the time too. And with how Superman has lived it up, the balance certainly seems to be well under his control.

