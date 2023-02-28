“Kevin Durant, How About I Teach You How To Carry Your Own Team?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Roasts Luka Doncic, KD, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James on The Daily Show With Hasan Minhaj

Giannis Antetokounmpo may need to have a few words with fellow NBA star Kevin Durant after tonight’s broadcast of The Daily Show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the universal affection of NBA fans after his all-time great Finals display in 2021. The Greek Freak put the Bucks on his back and took them out of a 2-0 Finals hole to the championship.

Since that time, many people have proclaimed that Giannis is already the greatest power forward other than Tim Duncan. His showings in the 19 months since that time have only served to deepen this impression.

The Bucks superstar has been enjoying the best scoring season of his career this year. However, he’s currently sitting out a few games with a knee injury.

Hasan Minhaj gets Giannis to roast Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the guest for The Daily Show tonight. Hasan Minhaj, on guest host duty for this week, had an illuminating conversation with the 2-time MVP. Giannis reassured fans that his knee does currently feel fine, though he’s resting.

The segment ended with Giannis being challenged to roast his contemporary NBA stars. The buck started with Luka Doncic, about whom the host had this prompt for Giannis:

“Listen Luka! Even though you’re running with Kyrie and you have him on your team, I’m coming for you guys.”

But Giannis couldn’t complete his roast of the Slovenian sensation. Minhaj’s attention then moved to reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, but Giannis wouldn’t speak ill of the Serb either. He did say this:

“Joker! How are you gonna make it through the Finals when you look like you could barely make it through a Burger King drive-through?”

Minhaj’s attention then shifted to Kevin Durant. He had the Greek Freak saying the following:

“You keep joining these superteams to win these titles. How about we work out together sometime so I can teach you how to carry your own team?”

Giannis to Kevin Durant: “You keep joining superteams to win an NBA title…how about we work out together some time so I can teach you how to carry your own team” 😱

pic.twitter.com/K6sPld0xvt — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 28, 2023

When it came to LeBron, no amount of cajoling by Minhaj could force the 2021 Finals MVP to speak ill of The King. All in all, this was a humorous segment, but it could’ve been a LOT better if Giannis played along.

Giannis Antetokounmpo once said he wanted to be like KD

Before Giannis was drafted into the league, he was an unknown quantity. A lanky 6’9″ forward, most people were unsure where exactly he’d fit on the court.

In an interview from February 2013, the then-18-year-old expressed his desire to emulate the likes of Kevin Durant and Magic Johnson.

“I can do everything on the court… I like @MagicJohnson + @KDTrey5” ~ With @Giannis_An34 signing his extension for the full 5YR, $228M super max, via @wojespn, here’s a look back at @DraftExpress‘ interview with him as he was emerging in the 2nd division in #Greece in Feb, 2013 pic.twitter.com/1m1rv0f3yz — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) December 16, 2020

After 7 straight All-NBA selections, it is safe to say that Giannis has got his own unique legacy in the NBA already.