Shannon Sharpe Compares Caitlin Clark to Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic

Caitlin Clark‘s dream run in her WNBA rookie year has continued after a quick Olympics break. The Fever rookie has been clocking good numbers every game and is now even helping her team win games. For her brilliant form in the league, she is also getting a lot of praise from fans and media personalities.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe talked about Clark and the improvements that she has made to her game in the last few months. Unc stated that she still has a lot of time to learn and grow.

However, he thinks she’ll soon defy all the naysayers to prove her greatness like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic have done in the NBA.

Sharpe said, “Great players, regardless of the sport, they figure it out…Everybody’s not coming in there right off the rip but give them a little while…They’ll figure it out and then you’re gonna have hell to pay.”

“They said the same thing about Luka, ‘Oh, he’s too slow, he can’t play no defense, he can’t jump.’ They said the same thing about Jokic, ‘Oh, he fat, he out of shape.'” Unc added.

In hindsight, Jokic has won three league MVPs, one Finals MVP, an NBA title and now he is being looked at as one of the all-time greats of the game. Similarly, Luka is also on his way to become one of the all-time greats and is slowly shaping up as a great two-way player.

Sharpe thinks Clark will also have a similar trajectory.

Clark recently broke the record for most assists by a player in the WNBA in their rookie year. Sharpe believes that passing the ball is one of her strengths and in the coming years, she will sit at the top of that table. As for her competition in the league, the NFL legend refused to pick between her and Angel Reese.