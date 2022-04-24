“You had Lebron James with you, now you have Kevin ‘Durcan´t'”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving and his comments about being down 3-0

Kyrie Irving sat down, dejectedly, to talk about what it feels like being down 3-0 in a series, only this time, without one LeBron James.

The Brooklyn Nets are down 3-0 in the first round and the internet does not know how to react. Kyrie Irving was notably looking dull and dejected in his post-game presser.

When asked how he felt to be facing an elimination game, Kyrie immediately responded with how different this situation is from the previous one.

The series in question? When the Cleveland Cavaliers were down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals. The outcome of the series? The Cavs came back to win it 4-3!

Also read: “Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving loses any sleep over losses”: Skip Bayless questions mentality of the ‘most skilled’ Nets duo after going down 3-0 vs Celtics

you had Lebron with you

now you have kevin durcan´t https://t.co/KFS3Gh5AKI — Toca 🥥 (@Toca777_) April 24, 2022

“Different situation brother!”: Kyrie Irving talks about being down 3-0

While being down 3-0 and 3-1 might be similar in one aspect, the mental headspace players find themselves in is an entirely different thing.

“Being down 3-1 in the Finals, then compared to what we are in right now,” Kyrie said of the differences in time and place.

Kyrie also added, “I don’t even wanna compare it, just out of respect for the teammates I had and the journey (we took)”.

The biggest difference is quite obvious, the lack of a LeBron James. Having the King in your corner changes things, it empowers you to place your trust in one of the best ever to grace the game.

Perhaps Kyrie Irving does not place the same faith in another all-timer, Kevin Durant. But he should, as the Nets stand on the precipice of exit, they really need to pull their socks up, and get to work!

Kyrie Irving was being down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals was a “totally different situation” to what the Nets are dealing with now: “This is something that’s new for us as a group.” pic.twitter.com/63ucqWlxex — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 24, 2022

Also read: “Jayson Tatum is surpassing Kevin Durant in NBA hierarchy right before our eyes!”: Paul Pierce makes a BOLD prediction as Nets superstar has another shocking performance against Celtics