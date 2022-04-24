Basketball

“Jayson Tatum is surpassing Kevin Durant in NBA hierarchy right before our eyes!”: Paul Pierce makes BOLD prediction as Nets superstar has another shocking performance against Celtics

“Jayson Tatum is surpassing Kevin Durant in NBA hierarchy right before our eyes!”: Paul Pierce makes BOLD prediction as Nets superstar has another shocking performance against Celtics
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"I made the playoffs": Damian Lillard has in fact made the post-season, jokes with new teammate Joe Ingles on Twitter
Next Article
"Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving loses any sleep over losses": Skip Bayless questions mentality of the 'most skilled' Nets duo after going down 3-0 vs Celtics
NBA Latest Post
"Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving loses any sleep over losses": Skip Bayless questions mentality of the 'most skilled' Nets duo after going down 3-0 vs Celtics
“Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving loses any sleep over losses”: Skip Bayless questions mentality of the ‘most skilled’ Nets duo after going down 3-0 vs Celtics

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at the Nets superstar duo of Kevin…