“I am going to sue LeBron James!”: BLM Protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s going to sue the Lakers star, President Joe Biden among others for ‘defamation’ and ‘spreading lies’

19-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s coming after LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg, and President Biden among others

Back in 2020, the United States and the rest of the world were having a major movement. Despite being devastated by the pandemic, the world united for a common cause, equality. The Black Lives Matter movement was in full swing, and the country was uniting against the problem.

At a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and injured a third. During the murder trial, Rittenhouse showed no signs of remorse and claimed it was self-defense. LeBron James quoted one of the tweets from the trial, and mocked Kyle for his ‘performance’ in the court.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Also Read: “You got bigger, faster, stronger dudes guarding Stephen Curry and there is nothing they can do about it”: Stephen A Smith reasons why the GSW MVP deserves a spot in the top-10 players of all-time

President Joe Biden called Kyle a ‘white supremacist and there were others who mocked the 19-year-old as well.

Kyle Rittenhouse is suing LeBron James for defamation

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges back in November. Since then, he has fired back at LeBron James, with his ‘F**k you LeBron’ interview. Now, the 19-year-old is going on the offensive, and suing all the people who called him a liar, mocked him, or said anything against him.

The list of people starts with LeBron. Kyle, a former Lakers and LBJ fan, said he cannot stand the sight of the Lakers’ star anymore.

REPORT: Kyle Rittenhouse to SUE Lebron James for Defamation.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 23, 2022



Along with LeBron, Rittenhouse is also going after US President Joe Biden and actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Kyle Rittenhouse announces he is suing Lebron James. pic.twitter.com/TDB3XU60KS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 23, 2022

Also Read: “There’s no place like Akron, aka home”: Savannah James adds fuel to the ‘LeBron James to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rumors amidst Lakers debacle

Rittenhouse has become a right-wing celebrity ever since his acquittal, and with the support he has, he now plans to go after everyone who called him a ‘murderer’.