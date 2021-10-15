“You might like Russell Westbrook’s game, but his dressing style ain’t cool”: Rapper Boosie Badazz cautions parents against the Lakers star’s fashion influence

Rapper Boosie Badazz wasn’t appreciative of Russell Westbrook’s recent outfit at the New York Fashion Week. Badazz would add saying he wouldn’t want kids to follow the former MVPs fashion sense.

Probably, one of the most polarizing superstars in the current generation of the NBA, Russell Westbrook is controversy’s favorite child. The two-time scoring champion was recently traded to his hometown LA. Nonetheless, the superstar is making the most of his Hollywood life.

The 9x All-Star has been spotted on several events, hanging out with the biggest of celebrities. Westbrook’s outfits are always on the radar of the fashion police. Mr. Triple-Double has a unique fashion sense.

Recently, Westbrook raised quite a few eyebrows with his latest outfit at the New York Fashion Week. The Lakers point guard wore a skirt during his appearance on the red carpet.

Rapper Boosie Badazz seemed highly critical of Westbrook’s latest outfit. Badazz wants his kids to have the same dedication that Westbrook has towards basketball. However, he highly despises Brodie’s fashion game

Rapper Boosie Badazz slams Russell Westbrook’s latest outfit.

In the past, we have had Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley mock Westrbook’s outfits, with Barkley even calling them trash. However, the Lakers star always adopted an unapologetic approach.

During a podcast recently, rapper Boosie Badazz deemed Westbrook’s dressing style as dangerous. Badazz felt the young boys today should not read too much into Brodie’s fashion game.

“As dads, bro, we got to protect our kids, bro,” said the rapper. “It’s getting most serious, sincere. As dads, we got to say, ‘Son, that s— ain’t cool, son. You might like his game, but this s— is not cool, son. Nothing about this is cool, son.'”

Whether it is his way of playing on the hardwood or his personal life, Westbrook never fails to polarize the audience. The former MVP is a one-of-a-kind superstar.