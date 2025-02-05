“You Need to Take a Vacation for 3 Months”: Cameron Brink Reveals She Urges Caitlin Clark to Disconnect Given Her Popularity

The 2025 WNBA season will start in May. But Cameron Brink wants Caitlin Clark to take a three-month vacation. Why? Well, on a recent episode of her new podcast Straight to Cam, the LA Sparks forward heaped praise on CC for her work ethic. However, she believes that Clark has been at the center of attention for so long that she deserves a break.

Clark has become a global icon and an ambassador for women’s basketball around the globe in the last few years. Her meteoric rise to stardom has been nothing short of a treat to witness.

But with her popularity reaching new heights, the 23-year-old has continued to work. Brink said, “She needs a break. I’m like, texting her. I’m like, ‘You need to take a vacation for three months.’” When asked by Sydel Curry if she ever switches all the noise off to have some time for herself, Brink said, “She likes to have a good time.”

CC’s idea of a good time might be different from others because Brink added, “She’s definitely like, always in the gym.”

Clark has been at the center of attention for the past 2-3 years. Her rookie season in the WNBA brought unprecedented success to the league and she was largely the reason behind it.

In addition to that, she also has the responsibility to lead the Indiana Fever. So, Brink’s assessment of her situation is accurate. CC does need a break.

However, with her work ethic, it’s highly unlikely that she’ll go for it. The topic came up on the podcast as the co-hosts discussed CC turning down an NBA All-Star invite. Brink applauded her for declining the offer because Clark doesn’t need any more attention on herself.

Caitlin Clark’s work ethic

One simply can’t become the face of women’s basketball at the age of 23 without a supreme work ethic. The Caitlin Clark effect, which highlights the rise in popularity of women’s basketball, couldn’t have become a reality if CC wasn’t the most driven athlete on the floor. Unsurprisingly, she has always been like this.

During an interview with ESPN, she talked about how she once shocked her soccer teammates right before a game. CC said that before the game started, she went to the gym to do a proper workout. “My shirt was just like drenched in sweat and my soccer teammates weren’t very happy because they were like, ‘This girl cannot be working out. She has to go run around and play a soccer game.’”

Clark was the forward for her team, so scoring goals was her responsibility. She revealed that hard work has been second nature to her since childhood.