“You put Draymond Green Anywhere Else, You Won’t Know Him”: Dillon Brooks Expresses His Hatred For The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors firmly established themselves as the dynasty defining the 2010s with their “small ball” revolution. And with some smart maneuvering, they have even managed to extend their success to the 2020s.

And in their extended period of success, they have made quite a few foes too. The most recent and arguably the most vocal of them is the upstart Memphis Grizzlies.

In a lot of ways, the Grizzlies are attempting to emulate the success of the Warriors. With a core drafted within the organization and a trusted coach, the Warriors’ blueprint is ingrained in Memphis.

However, the teams seem to absolutely hate each other’s guts. And at the center of their beef are two individuals widely regarded as the heart and soul of their respective teams – Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green.

The duo has exchanged “pleasantries” for quite some time. And Brooks has come up with another addition to the same. Brooks’ statement also came with a disclaimer: “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them”.

Also read: “Draymond Green Showing Dillon Brooks How Many Rings He Has”: NBA Twitter Destroys Grizzlies Guard After Coming Up Short Against Warriors

Dillon Brooks stated that Draymond Green would be an unknown outside the Warriors’ system.

Brooks and the Grizzlies clearly aren’t fans of the Warriors and Green is their pantomime villain. After the Andre Iguodala saga stirred the pot up, their playoff interaction took it to another level.

The Warriors are the more accomplished of the teams and their laurels speak for themselves. And Draymond Green’s CV is as illustrious as one would expect from the conductor of a dynasty.

Green is a 4x NBA All-Star and 7x All-Defensive selection who is considered one of the finest defenders of all time. A Defensive Player of the Year nod also goes as proof of his basketballing abilities.

However, Brooks believes Green is a product of the system. Individually, in Brooks’ opinion, Green would have been a nobody outside the Warriors’ style of play.

Dillon Brooks: “I don’t like Draymond at all… I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond… https://t.co/qob5kgcHBe pic.twitter.com/oxzhvutVVe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 3, 2023

With the Warriors and Grizzlies possibly being a first-round matchup even, there clearly is no love lost between the two franchises.

How has Twitter reacted to Dillon Brooks’ take on Draymond Green?

With it being an incendiary take indeed, NBA Twitter has had a field day. After all, it isn’t every day that beef is stirred up. A relative “nobody” calling a former Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star has ticked off quite a few. However, quite a few seem to be in agreement too.

I cant stand Dillon Brooks. He spot on with this take . — Jovan (@BigMeekHTX) March 3, 2023

I wouldn’t like continually being embarrassed by GS either. pic.twitter.com/13scg1bOw3

— Forza Bombers 🤟🏾 DubNation (@jaydeybaby87) March 3, 2023

Fun Fact: Dillon Brooks wishes he can become Draymond Green one day.

The basketball world is split on Brooks’ take. Regardless, the sparks have been set alight for a Green retort. A delicious Western Conference Playoff encounter has been laid on the cards. Hoping the basketball gods deliver on the promise of the matchup.

Also read: “My Confidence Will Never Change”: Ja Morant Refuses To Take Back “Fine in the West” Comments