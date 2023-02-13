“My Confidence Will Never Change”: Ja Morant Refuses To Take Back “Fine in the West” Comments

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is playing on one of the best teams in the NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently sitting pretty at second in the Western Conference.

Given their position in the league, it comes as no surprise that he is quite confident. So much so, that he claimed that his only competition was the Boston Celtics and that he is “fine in the West”.

Although, given all the changes that have taken place, one would think his opinion has changed. Spoiler alert, it hasn’t.

Ja Morant is still confident about his chances in the West

The week leading up to the trade deadline and the day itself saw many changes to the league, especially in the Western Conference. After all, the additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are nothing to laugh at.

However, despite the significant increase in strength in the West, the Memphis Grizzlies star stands by his words. Not even KD and Kyrie can shake their confidence when he says that he and his team are “fine in the West”.

Back to hoops because I’m still salty about that Super Bowl ending: Ja Morant gets asked about his “fine in the West” comment everywhere on the road. He backed it yet again on Sunday. “My confidence will never change. I don’t care who has something to say about it.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 13, 2023

It’s always great to see players showcase their confidence. And, for a player like Ja Morant, who is undoubtedly an MVP talent, fans should expect nothing less.

That being said, as Morant knows better than anyone, the West is full of surprises as he found out last season in the Playoffs.

Ja and the Grizzlies were not “fine” in the West last season during the Playoffs

It’s hard not to appreciate Ja Morant’s confidence. However, it is also hard to forget that Ja and the Grizzlies were not so “fine” last season when they faced the Warriors in the Playoffs. After all, it was here that their confidence proved to be their downfall.

It was an embarrassing loss, to say the least. One that the Warriors have not allowed their rivals to forget, even to this day.

