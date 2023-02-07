“LeBron James is the Greatest Brand of Bully Ball!”: Skip Bayless Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons, Delivers Back Handed Praise for Lakers Star

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in a huddle on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is definitely one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. The man is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Despite proving time and time again just how amazing he is, King James has his fair share of critics. Chief among them being UNDISPUTED’s Skip Bayless.

It’s almost as if he has been a LeBron hater since the dawn of time. However, even he has to shower praise on the four-time champion, as he inches closer to the scoring record.

Skip Bayless praises LeBron James as he nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

LeBron James is about to make history. The LA Lakers star is just 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and ascending the throne as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

It will be an incredible achievement. One that everyone will have to acknowledge, including his biggest critic, Skip Bayless. The UNDISPUTED analyst recently showered praise on The King, referring to him as the greatest brand of “bully ball” he has ever seen.

LeBron is a below average jump shooter, free throw shooter and it wasn’t a strength of his to shoot 3’s. Yet here he is. It’s miraculous. He’s played the greatest brand of bully ball I’ve ever seen. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/4rxj8YrTr9 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 7, 2023

A rare moment from Skip. After all, he very rarely pays homage to LeBron. Although, he doesn’t really have a choice given the historic significance the record holds.

It truly will be a heck of a night when James finally breaks the record. Even, Kareem is looking forward to seeing it happen.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cannot wait to see LeBron break the scoring record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the scoring record for 34 years. And now, it is finally about to be broken by none other than LeBron James. How does Kareem feel about this? Well, he is happy for the King and cannot wait to see it happen.

Kareem on LeBron James: “I’ve been carrying the torch as record holder for 38 years. I’m excited and relieved to pass it along to the next worthy recipient. LeBron earned it and I hope he carries it even longer than I did.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/HEQXFpGnSX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 1, 2023

The Hall of Famer will hopefully be in attendance for the next game. Seeing as it will be the game where LeBron attempts to break the record.

