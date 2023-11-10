“You Put the Rookie on TV!”: ESPN Broadcasting Victor Wembanyama and Spurs-Knicks Over Sixers-Celtics Left 2004 All-Star Fuming

Nov 8, 2023; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN had a doubleheader last night, with one game seeing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks and the other a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs-Knicks game was a 21-point lopsided affair in New York’s favor. This didn’t sit well with Kenyon Martin Sr., who voiced his concerns on Gil’s Arena.

Martin pointed out that another match that was happening simultaneously was between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. That match went down to the last possession and, as such, was far more entertaining. As a result, the 2004 All-Star was not pleased to see the Wembanyama get the TV time.

He blasted ESPN for this decision, pointing out that they chose “the rookie” over a great early season game. A game that saw two of the best teams in the league go head-to-head. “You didn’t put Philly and Boston on TV…which is a good early season match-up, but you put the rookie on TV and they get the doors blew off,” said Martin.

Kenyon Martin is right, as the hype around Wembanyama is understandable. But to have two contending teams relegated in place of a matchup between a rebuilding Spurs team and an average Knicks team is ridiculous.

Victor Wembanyama has seen the San Antonio Spurs’ televised games go up from four to 19

The Victor Wembanyama effect is real. As one of the most highly touted prospects in the history of the NBA, Wemby has already had a significant impact on the Spurs. This is especially true both on and off the court. All one has to do is take a look at the TV time the team is now getting.

Last year, the Spurs had a measly for games on national TV. Three of them were on NBA TV, and the other was on ESPN. Now, thanks to Wembanyama, that total has increased by 15. The Spurs are now set to play 19 games on national TV, with 11 of them on ESPN or TNT and the rest on NBA TV.

In all honestly, it isn’t that surprising. Wembanyama has been living up to the hype surrounding him. He may have had a disappointing game against the Knicks, but he has been solid all-around. In his first five games, Wemby is averaging around 19 points, eight rebounds, and about two blocks per game.

He is undoubtedly the No.1 candidate for Rookie of the Year. However, he has some stiff competition from the likes of Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old Frenchman is expected to come out on top. After all, he is a player many believe will become one of the greatest of all time.