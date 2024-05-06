“The Best 2-Way Player in Basketball Is in San Antonio”: Mark Jackson Snubs All for Rookie Victor Wembanyama

Who is the best two-way player in the NBA currently? In the ongoing playoffs, Anthony Edwards has stamped his authority on both ends of the floor. Therefore, his name surely belongs in the conversation. However, Mark Jackson believes that the best two-way player didn’t even make the 2024 postseason. The former Pacers guard sat down with his son Bluu Jackson on The Mark Jackson Show recently and discussed who deserves the title of the best two-player in the league.

About 15 minutes into the podcast episode, Bluu brought up Reggie Miller’s comments during the Nuggets vs Timberwolves’ Game 1 matchup, when the Pacers legend had declared “Ant-man [is] the best two-way player in the league”. However, Mark Jackson disagreed with his former Pacers teammate’s take.

The 59-year-old felt that Miller was “caught up in the moment”. Jackson declared the San Antonio Spurs’ franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama to be the best two-way athlete in the league. “That’s no knock to Anthony Edwards, but the best two-way player in basketball is in San Antonio at home, simple as that. It’s Wemby,” Mark Jackson told his son.

Bluu Jackson was visibly in disagreement with his father and asked him if “Wemby is the best player in the NBA”. Jackson clarified that he had not called the 2024 ROTY frontrunner “the best player” in the NBA. But he believes Wembanyama is the best when both ends of the floor are accounted for. He also alluded to Wemby’s strong case in the Defensive Player of the Year race to solidify his argument.

“That’s not what you said Reggie Miller said. Anthony Edwards is not winning Defensive Player of the Year,” Jackson added.

The former Warriors coach remained convinced that ANT is not the best two-way player in the league despite the disparity in wins between his Wolves and Wemby’s Spurs. According to him, Edwards has one of the best two-way frontlines and the services of a deep bench. On the other hand, the Spurs roster makeup is nowhere close to that. The league can be in trouble once Wemby gets the required help.

Victor Wembanyama shattered a ton of records in his rookie year

The French sensation led the league in blocks this season with 3.6 rejections per game at just 20 years old. Even veteran guards were afraid to shoot from deep or drive against the 7’4” Center because of his large wingspan and nimble feet.

Despite not playing with strong defensive players, he managed to pin down the opposition’s offense from various angles. This defensive ability, coupled with a smooth offensive game and terrific rebounding chops, is why Mark Jackson considers him the best two-way player in the game today.

The Spurs Center also showed a remarkable attitude during his historical rookie campaign. He was more concerned about the lack of wins by his team than his records. This will help the Spurs in the long run.