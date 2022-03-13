“You seen me swish 2! You wanna lose $5 dollars?”: Wilt Chamberlain casually wins a bet against his Lakers teammate by swishing 4 three point range hook shots

Wilt Chamberlain effortlessly made 4 hook shots from 3-point range after betting $5 with his Lakers teammate that he couldn’t.

It gets increasingly more difficult as days go by to fathom just how incredible and dominant of a player Wilt Chamberlain was in his heyday. Everything from having multiple 70+ points game to a having an actual 100 point game along with his absurd rebounding numbers, ‘The Big Dipper’ was the most dominant force in NBA history.

The fact that his nickname ‘Big Dipper’ originates from him simply ‘dipping’ the ball over his defenders into the hoop should be a glimpse into just how dominant Wilt Chamberlain was on the offensive end of the floor.

One underrated aspect of Wilt’s game was his ability to adapt given a situation. Sure, the first 7-8 years of his career saw him rack up individual statistics as this is what motivated him. However, seeing Bill Russell win title after title while being the pass-first, lockdown defender got Wilt’s mind racing on what he could do differently.

Before he knew it, he was averaging 7.8 assists and placing himself in the paint to defend the rim. The Sixers would win the NBA championship this season and Chamberlain would get his first title.

Wilt Chamberlain swishes 4 straight hook shots from 3-point range.

The previous section about Wilt Chamberlain adapting to a situation is present solely for people to understand that he had the requisite talent to dominate in any facet of the game.

The 3-point line didn’t make it to the NBA until 1979 and so there’s no telling what guys from the 60s would be able to do given the spacing.

In a workout video from 1972 when Wilt was with the Los Angeles Lakers (the same year the Lakers won the NBA championship), you can see colorized footage of Wilt ever so causally swishing 4 straight hook shots from 3-point range.

This absolutely incredible given the fact that players in today’s league, even with decades worth of training from beyond the arc, probably couldn’t get one to go in a couple tries, let alone 4 straight.

John Trapp, his Lakers teammate, would hilariously lose some money this way to Chamberlain too, betting away $5.