“You Set the Blueprint, LeBron James!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Emotional in his Praise for the King After Scoring Record

Dec 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exchange hugs after the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be even close to their best right now, but LeBron James has not let that bother his play. After all, for anyone to be doing what he is would be incredible enough. But to be doing it at 38? Especially with the help around him being as inconsistent as it has been?

That is well beyond special.

Of course, despite all his greatness, detractors will always remain, trying to put him off in any way. Skip Bayless quickly comes to mind.

However, that is seldom the case with players within the NBA right now. And the best part of it is that the greater the talent is, the bigger their appreciation gets. And for those that do not believe that this recent Giannis Antetokounmpo clip is all the proof you’ll ever need.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets personal in his congratulations to LeBron James for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

LeBron James may be the greatest player of this generation, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is no slouch himself.

A 2x Regular season MVP, a Finals MVP, and an NBA champion along with a myriad of other achievements to go along with it. At just 28 years old, the man has already solidified himself as one of the greatest ever to do it.

And yet, when he saw LeBron James at All-Star weekend, this was the first thing he decided to do.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I’ve been your biggest fan..you set the blueprint for everybody..” – Giannis Antetoukounmpo showing love to LeBron after he broke the All Time Scoring Record. 🇬🇷 x 👑 pic.twitter.com/UjaQf1QBE7 — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) February 17, 2023

This whole interaction is beyond heart-warming. After all, you can tell each and every word comes straight from the Greek Freak’s heart.

It’s no wonder Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the most beloved player in the NBA.

What is LeBron James averaging this season?

After 45 games played, LeBron James is currently averaging 30 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 0.6 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 50.8% from the field, 31% from the deep, and 76.2% from the free-throw line.

