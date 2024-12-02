“You Still Owe Me $100”: Jalen Brunson Gets Into Hilarious Altercation With Josh Hart Over Commanders-Eagles

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As expected, the New York Knicks clinched a blowout victory over the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. The 118-85 win didn’t have all too many jaw-dropping moments from the game given it’s nature. However, there was one postgame incident between Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart which has gone viral on social media.

An argument began in the Knicks’ locker room while Hart was talking to the reporters. The ultra-large Washington Commanders’ hat that he put on became the topic of conversation, sparking a quarrel with Brunson. Hart of course, was born in Maryland and so the team he’s been rooting for all his life has been the Commanders.

As Hart was boasting about the Commanders’ latest 42-19 win over the Titans, the Knicks point guard stepped in to humble his teammate. Brunson decided to spoil Hart’s celebration by stating that the Eagles (the former’s favorite team) were leading the NFC East division. The Commanders on the other hand, are second.

“You are 2nd in the division… We bust your a**,” Brunson referred to the Eagles’ 26-18 win over the Commanders earlier in November.

After a series of taunts back and forth, Brunson reminded Hart about the $100 bet he had allegedly lost. While the specifics of this wager remain unknown, Brunson didn’t hesitate to point out that Hart had yet to pay his dues.

“You still owe me $100. Where’s my money?” Brunson was livid.

Josh Hart was talking about his beloved Commanders after the game, so Jalen Brunson had to remind him who’s leading the NFC East pic.twitter.com/mpDnDqAng6 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 2, 2024

Brunson’s anger was sparked by Hart’s jab about his large head, stating that the hat was “JB size”.

“I saw this hat, I just put it on… Small, medium, large, and it said ‘JB’. So I was like ‘Woah, what size is that’,” Hart mocked his teammate.

Hart teasing Brunson about his big head is nothing new. Before the start of the 2024-2025 season, the New York Knicks players made an appearance on the Late Night Show with Seth Myers. During the episode, Hart revealed the constant jokes he would make regarding JB’s noticeably large head.

“The size of his head. That’s the first one… Bobblehead Brunson,” Hart joked.

The constant playful banter is a sign of their close relationship, dating back to their days as teammates at Villanova. They have a strong bond, both on and off the court. And any such mockery between the two is purely for show.