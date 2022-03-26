‘You Suck M**********r’ JJ Reddick Reveals How Kevin Garnett Continued to Haunt the Orlando Magic in 2009 Playoffs Despite Being in the Sidelines

The NBA might have seen multiple skilled power forwards in its time, but one legend added THAT intensity to the game with his skill – Kevin Garnett.

Garnett, who played a total of 21 seasons in the NBA, was one of the best forwards of his time. Sharing the stage with the likes of Tim Duncan for the best power forward title, KG was a beast on both ends of the floor.

While his playing style was phenomenal, the 15-time All-Star was one of the most aggressive players the league has ever seen. Whether it be him intimidating his opponents or him being involved in a scuffle against the enemy team, Garnett was often in the forefront of controversy.

JJ Reddick reveals a classic tale of Kevin Garnett and his intensity

Although ‘the Big Ticket’ tried to lead the Timberwolves for multiple years, he could not find much playoff success ending up with a single appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Frustrated with years of disappointment, Garnett joined the Celtics in the 2008 season.

This is where KG arguably enjoyed the most team success, winning the title in the first season itself. But the same couldn’t continue in the 2009 season as the 2004 MVP was injured for the playoffs.

Although he was not on the court, the legendary forward made sure that he did his best to intimidate his opponents. Facing the Orlando Magic in the Finals, it was JJ Reddick who was facing the wrath of KG.

In a recent episode of the ‘Forgotten Season’ podcast, Reddick explained how Garnett continued to thrash his opponents despite being in the sidelines. “He was intense as he was always is. He was intense on the sidelines despite the fact that he was in a suit.”

“Every time I would walk by the bench, he would say like, ‘You suck White boy.’, ‘You suck m**********r’, ‘You ain’t going to do s**t tonight’. He was probably talking s**t to Dwight too, but that’s just KG.”