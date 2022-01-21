Tracy McGrady used the examples of how Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing were unlucky to assert his own ability to win an NBA title.

Tracy McGrady was one of the coldest to ever play the game. Period. This 6’8″ shooting guard was a precursor, a forerunner of sorts for 4-time scoring champion Kevin Durant.

T-Mac had the handles of a point guard – an incredibly rare skill for a guy of his height. He was one of the several 2000s NBA stars who functioned as lone offensive hubs for their teams.

Through 4 seasons with the Orlando Magic, T-Mac put together some incredible scoring displays. However, due to injuries suffered by the likes of Grant Hill and a squad that was a far cry from contention, McGrady ended up not winning a single playoff series in Florida.

When he moved to the Houston Rockets, it seemed like they would become the next regularly contending team. But the injury bug struck once again in T-Mac’s career, and from here on out, he never reclaimed the dominance that he’d once displayed.

Ultimately, T-Mac played 16 seasons in the league, making the NBA Finals as a squad player with San Antonio. He was deservedly inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection.

T-Mac was indeed one of those guys vying for the spot of the most popular scorers in the game. Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, T-Mac and Vince Carter were the holy quartet of the early-00s who defined the post-MJ era.

“You think Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing ain’t have the talent to win a championship?”: Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady recently sat down for a YouTube tête-à-tête with Draymond Green on the Warriors quarterback’s new podcast. The conversation between the Hall of Famer and the soon-to-be Hall of Famer was quite a great one.

One of the aspects that Draymond touched upon during the interview was about ring culture and how it’s changed player movement across the NBA. T-Mac came in the era before true player empowerment, and he believes his career would’ve had a very different outlook if he’d been in the right situation at the right time:

“You don’t think if I had the right pieces arоund me I couldn’t win a championship? I was оne of the top players in the lеague. A lot of great peоple haven’t wоn onе. You think Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing ain’t have the talent to win a champiоnship?”

