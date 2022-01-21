Basketball

“You think Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing ain’t have the talent to win a championship?”: Tracy McGrady opens up on his championship aspirations and disappointments in a candid interview with Draymond Green

"You think Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing ain't have the talent to win a championship?": Tracy McGrady opens up on his championship aspirations and disappointments in a candid interview with Draymond Green
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I don't know where this nonsense comes from!": Red Bull chief dismisses rumors of Cyril Abiteboul joining the team
Next Article
Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team
NBA Latest Post
“Kyle Kuzma needs an Oscar for being the best Shaq-tor!”: Shaquille O’Neal goes in on the Wizards star for flopping, on NBAonTNT
“Kyle Kuzma needs an Oscar for being the best Shaq-tor!”: Shaquille O’Neal goes in on the Wizards star for flopping, on NBAonTNT

Shaquille O’Neal roast Kyle Kuzma for his epic flop against the Brooklyn Nets on NBAonTNT…