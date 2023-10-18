“You Wait Till They Draft My Boy”: LaVar Ball Boldly Suggests LeBron James Joined Lakers Owing to Lonzo Ball’s Presence on the Team

LaVar Ball is well known for his wild claims about the NBA fraternity. Over time, Ball has made several proclamations that have earned him a rather unenviable reputation within the NBA community. In a recent interview with DJ Vlad from VladTV, LaVar Ball revealed his belief behind why LeBron James only joined the Los Angeles Lakers after LaVar’s son, Lonzo Ball, was drafted into the team in 2017.

Lonzo Ball was drafted as the second-overall pick by the Lakers and had the potential to become the next big talent in LA. Just a year after Lonzo Ball’s draft, LeBron James signed with the Lakeshow, which LaVar Ball emphasized om with his wild claim on VladTV.

LaVar Ball made a wild claim about LeBron James joining the Lakers in 2019

LaVar Ball has come up with another wild claim about his son Lonzo Ball and Lakers superstar LeBron James. Lonzo spent two seasons with the Lakeshow, with LeBron James joining the team for the 2018-19 season.

During Lonzo’s tenure as a Laker, LaVar believed that his son brought immense talent to the roster. However, at one point, LaVar claimed that Lonzo’s draft to Los Angeles drew LeBron James to the franchise.

“I’m not excited about him, Lonzo can play with me and you. So it don’t matter who you bring to the team. But I told him before LeBron got there that he was coming. And people said, ‘No man, you didn’t wanna come to them years before.’ But wait till they draft my boy now. You ready to go because you know what? we getting him. And if him and Lonzon play good together, it’s just the coaching.”

LaVar Ball has repeatedly stated how Lonzo Ball and LeBron James duo could have thrived under a better coach. LaVar had also stated how Magic Johnson, as a coach, could have retained Lonzo as a Laker to this day.

In their one season together, LeBron James and Lonzo Ball have played 34 regular season games. The duo finished the season with a 37-45 record. This was the first time in LeBron James’ career that he had not qualified for the playoffs.

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers’ young core were traded for Anthony Davis in 2019

The Lakers’ young core, which consisted of Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball, were traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2019. With this trade, LA received Anthony Davis, who was posed to be the next big center for the franchise back then. However, LaVar Ball saw this entire situation quite differently.

Ball was confident that Magic Johnson would have retained Lonzo Ball if he was the Lakers coach. Furthermore, Ball made some startling revelations about how the Lakers risked losing a TV deal had they not signed Lonzo Ball. While there is no backing to prove Ball’s words, maybe it’s best to take his claims with a pinch of salt.