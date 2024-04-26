Caleb Williams Shows Off His Draft Day Outfit With a Hint of Chicago in It

It wasn’t a surprise for many when the Chicago Bears went on to select Caleb Williams as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The rumors and the mock drafts had been predicting this scenario since the offseason began. Interestingly, Williams too had a strong feeling about hitting the home run, and a subtle detail from his outfit hinted at his destination with the Bears.

As Williams’ name was called as the first overall pick, he stepped onto the stage in a navy blue suit with a zipper instead of buttons. His suit featured monochrome buttons on the sleeve and four silver crosses on the left side, which he later mentioned matched his mother’s shoes and his girlfriend’s dress. He paired the outfit with a black T-shirt and black zipper boots.

During an interview with NFL reporter Lauren Screeden following the draft, Caleb Williams revealed another hidden detail. He opened his jacket to show a black undershirt with “Chrome Hearts” and “Chicago” printed on the back. He explained that he had prepared the suit specifically for this big day, as he had manifested that Chicago would be his new home.

Caleb Williams has been quite vocal ever since he declared for the NFL draft that he was looking forward to his NFL journey. He was projected as the top pick in most mock drafts, and after he met with Chicago, Williams likely knew the outcome. With this in mind, he planned this surprise for the Bears fans and also for the critics who doubted his commitment to the team.

Caleb Williams’ Quest for Success With the Chicago Bears

Caleb, in the interview, even mentioned that he is all set to return to the football field after nearly five months away. Now he is going to the big league, fulfilling a dream he has held for the last 12 years.

Moreover, he also expressed excitement about the moment he walked across the stage and was presented with the Bears jersey. It was a dream come true moment for Williams, who has been playing football since he was 17. To support him on his big day, apart from his family members, his best friends from high school, college coaches, and mentors were also present.

Now that the young quarterback has entered the NFL, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner aims for the Super Bowl. But first, he must lead the Chicago Bears to a winning season and playoffs, a feat they haven’t achieved in three years. As a rookie starter for a struggling NFL team, the 22-year-old will face immense pressure. Yet, his talent speaks volumes, which promises a bright future for the Bears.