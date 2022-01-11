“You want everybody to be all in, but you want to respect any decision, Kyrie Irving is a wizard, the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen”: Chauncey Billups on how he would handle the Nets-Irving situation

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups responds to how he would handle a situation, similar to what the Nets have with Kyrie Irving.

After making an impressive debut against the Indiana Pacers, Kyrie Irving will be playing his second game against the Trail Blazers. The Nets guard is limited to only playing road games in light of New York City’s COVID-19 mandate, which prohibits unvaccinated players from playing in home arenas or practice facilities.

In his debut game of this season, Irving had 22-points, 4-assists, and 3-steals. The former champion was 9-for-17 from the field and 100% from the free-throw line. Uncle Drew impressed us with his razzle and dazzle on the hardwood despite coming off an 8-month hiatus.

The Nets rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Pacers, with Irving playing a vital role. With former MVP James Harden being out in Monday night’s game against the Trail Blazers, Irving will have to take extra responsibility, especially on the offensive sides of schemes.

Also read: “Make LaMelo Ball an All-Star already!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets star hits an incredibly clutch shot to put his team ahead vs Bucks

Recently, the Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups responded to how he would handle a situation, similar to what the Nets have with Kyrie Irving.

Chauncey Billups reacts to Kyrie Irving being a part-time player.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a disappointing start to their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard suffered the biggest slump of his career and is struggling with an abdomen injury off-late. On the other hand, CJ McCollum hasn’t played a game in over a month due to a collapsed lung.

Thus Monday night’s game against the Nets will not feature the elite backcourt of the Blazers. However, Lillard and McCollum will be returning to the lineup soon.

When asked Blazers head coach and former champion Billups about the Irving situation, the former had the following reply.

“You want everybody to be all in, but you want to respect any decision.” Calls Irving “a wizard” and said, “he’s the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen.”

Chauncey Billups on how he’d handle a similar situation to what #Nets have w/ Kyrie Irving. “You want everybody to be all in…(but) you want to respect any decision.” Calls Irving “a wizard” and said he’s the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen. #trailblazers — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 11, 2022

Irving’s situation has had polarizing views amongst the NBA universe. However, the players have refrained from giving their opinions, citing Irving’s personal choice.

Also read: “If I can take that play back, I would”: Danny Green makes a heartfelt confession in light of Klay Thompson’s return to the hardwood after 941 days

One cannot deny the talent Irving possesses. Probably the most skilled player of the current generation. However, finding loopholes in a rule to make him play doesn’t speak well on the part of the Nets organization.