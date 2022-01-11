Basketball

“You want everybody to be all in, but you want to respect any decision, Kyrie Irving is a wizard, the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen”: Chauncey Billups on how he would handle the Nets-Irving situation

"You want everybody to be all in, but you want to respect any decision, Kyrie Irving is a wizard, the most purely skilled point guard he’s ever seen": Chauncey Billups on how he would handle the Nets-Irving situation
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'm 100 percent ready if required": Sam Billings on the aspect of making his test debut in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
Next Article
"We've got absolutely the depth to be able to cover Starc's absence": Tony Dodemaide hints about resting Mitchell Starc for Jhye Richardson in Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test
NBA Latest Post
“Marvin Bagley is smoking that Cleveland Cavaliers pack right now!”: Kings announcer goes ballistic following poster over Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley
“Marvin Bagley is smoking that Cleveland Cavaliers pack right now!”: Kings announcer goes ballistic following poster over Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

Kings announcer, mark Jones, goes nuts as Marvin Bagley dunks on two 7-footers and exclaims…