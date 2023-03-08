“You Won the Dunk Contest”: When Michael Jordan Admitted Defeat to Hawks Legend During 1988 Dunk Contest

Over the years, the NBA has produced some of the greatest dunkers in basketball history. Vince Carter, Zach Lavine, Aaron Gordon, and Jason Richardson are but a few. However, two Hall of Fame dunkers are none other than Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins.

Both men have won the NBA Slam Dunk contest twice, and in fact, faced each other in both the 1985 and 1988 editions of the same. Dominique took the 1985 contest, while MJ took 1988. But, His Ariness’ win has always been highly contested, and even he admits that the Human Highlight Film deserved to win.

Michael Jordan admits that Dominique Wilkins should have won the 1988 Slam Dunk contest

The Slam Dunk contest is always fun to watch. And, back in the day, one of the greatest editions was in 1988. One which saw two Hall of Famers in Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins face off.

The two had previously competed against each other in 1985, where Nique came out on top. But, this time, in his city of Chicago, it was MJ who came out on top, winning his second dunk contest in a row.

It was a big back-to-back win for Jordan, but one that many feel could have gone either way. Well, years later, when Wilkins met His Airness and his wife at a restaurant, the six-time NBA Champion admitted that the win should have been awarded to Dominique.

“Last year was the first time. Michael, I saw him and his wife at a hotel at the All-Star game. I walked over to him and said hello, and as I get to the table, he says, “Yeah Nique! Yeah! You won the dunk contest!”, and I said, “Well! How are you doing Mike?”. Then I said, “Let me get that cheque then. The one they gave you for winning, and we can call it even!”. But, he never paid me!”

It is very rare for Jordan to admit defeat, let alone to one of his biggest rivals. Safe to say, Dominique Wilkins, savored that moment more than any of his dunk contest championships.

MJ defeated Dominique Wilkins with his infamous free-throw line dunk

It’s hard to imagine that a man with the nickname the Human Highlight Film would lose a dunk contest. So, what dunk was so spectacular, that Dominque Wilkins lost out to Michael Jordan? Well, it was none other than his infamous free-throw line dunk. A dunk that is etched in every basketball fan’s mind for eternity.

It certainly was a special Slam Dunk Contest. One that many go back to see, even to this day. After all, the athleticism that those two men displayed was out of this world.

