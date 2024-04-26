“LeBron James was Flawed from the Start”: LBJ was Never Close to Reaching Michael Jordan’s Level, Per Skip Bayless

By a majority decision, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player to ever play the game. Skip Bayless might be the loudest voice in that majority crowd as the media veteran reiterates his stance on the GOAT debate every opportunity he gets. Every time someone tries to claim that throne from Jordan, Bayless uses his platform to humble the individual. In recent years, no one has tried to do that more than LeBron James.

On the recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the 72-year-old went on a long rant about why LeBron could never match up to the greatness of MJ. Bayless also pulled out receipts to show how LBJ has been dropping hints regarding the possibility of him taking over the GOAT spot from the Bulls legend. He said, “He isn’t even remotely the Michael Jeffrey Jordan, he immediately declared himself to be.” Bayless said that LeBron had “Chosen One” tattooed on his back when he was coming out of high school.

As per the 72-year-old, that was the first sign from a young LeBron that he was going to aim for the throne. He said that LeBron chose to wear Jordan’s number 23 jersey to show that he was trying to be like Mike. Bayless also outlined the fact that the four-time NBA Champion “chose to adopt or steal or carry on” Jordan’s pregame press row powder toss. He said that right at the time when he was entering the league, LeBron announced that he will be the next Michael Jordan. However, in Bayless’ assessment, “LeBron was born without a clutch gene. LeBron was born without a closer gene. LeBron was flawed from the start.”

It’s obvious why athletes aim for Jordan’s rank, because he is the greatest according to a large majority. However, in most cases, these athletes don’t come near him in terms of the work ethic and accomplishments. For those who do manage to present a strong case, it’s almost impossible to dethrone Jordan because his legacy is so deep rooted that his fans won’t allow anyone else to take that spot. Bayless himself believes that there hasn’t been a player better than Michael Jordan, and there might never be one.

Skip Bayless’ previous takes on Michael Jordan vs LeBron James

In 2015, a survey conducted among 1400 people suggested that 34% of the people believed that even at the age of 52, MJ could beat LeBron in a one-on-one game. While discussing the results of the survey with Stephen A. Smith on First Take, Bayless said, “He might just be able to.” The 72-year-old said that it would take MJ roughly two months of serious training alongside quitting cigars and being on a strict diet to be ready to beat prime LeBron.

Then in 2022, Bayless reiterated his stance on The Skip Bayless Show over the MJ vs LeBron debate while making it slightly more disrespectful to the Lakers superstar. Bayless said, “I still believe that Michael Jeffrey Jordan would even now figure a way to beat LeBron just on sheer killer will. I don’t think LeBron has it.” When Bayless made this outrageous claim, MJ was 59 years old while LeBron was 37.