“Young and dumb, I made the mistake of sticking out my tongue in front of Michael Jordan”: Former Warriors’ Head Coach Mark Jackson recalls when he agitated the Bulls’ legend by doing something stupid

Former Warriors’ Head Coach Mark Jackson recalls the time he stuck his tongue out in front of Michael Jordan as a young player

Back in the ’90s, the NBA was Michael Jordan’s playground, and rightfully so. He won 6 NBA titles, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 MVP honors, 14x NBA All-Star, 10x Scoring Champion and so much more. Michael Jordan was THE GUY and it was never easy to face off against him. Be it a regular-season game, or a playoffs matchup, Jordan always brought his best every single night.

Michael Jordan had a signature move. His tongue used to stick out while playing, and one should know things are not going to be good if MJ has his tongue out. Once, Mark Jackson and the Knicks were facing off MJ and the Bulls. The Knicks were dominating in the game, when Mark Jackson made one stupid mistake that proved to be very costly.

Mark Jackson discusses sticking his tongue out in front of Michael Jordan

As we all have seen from the docu-series ‘Last Dance’, Michael Jordan used to find the smallest of reasons to use as a fuel. He did the same back when Mark Jackson stuck his tongue out.

Describing the encounter, Jackson said,

“Young & dumb, I had a moment. It was a mistake. Like MJ said in the documentary, he takes all of that and uses it as fuel. He did that and took over the game.”

.@MarkJackson13 on sticking his tongue out like MJ vs the Bulls: “Young & dumb, I had a moment. It was a mistake 😂 Like MJ said in the documentary, he takes all of that and uses it as fuel. He did that and took over the game.” pic.twitter.com/Mdw9H0vp22 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) September 29, 2021

Safe to say, Michael Jordan used this as the spark. He flipped a switch and took over the entire game. The Bulls ended up winning the contest, and till date, Jackson blames himself for triggering the GOAT.

Stories like these just remind us of how great the Bulls’ legend truly was.