“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the greatest backcourt ever, it ain’t even close!”: Mark Jackson explains how his confident prediction about Warriors’ Splash Brothers came about in press conference

You had to be a brave man to call Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson the greatest backcourt of all time in 2011. Mark Jackson was one such brave man.

It’s become progressively clear over the past 7 years that the Splash Brothers are cut from a different cloth. Both of them were born to NBA players – Klay, in fact, was born in the home of a #1 overall pick.

Dell Curry and Mychal Thompson had huge roles to play in the formative years of their sons’ basketball journeys. But dominating the NBA takes more than genetics, basketball IQ and the ability to work on skills. It takes a certain dog, as hoopers like to call it.

And anyone who sees Steph Curry to this day might notice the shimmies, the dummies and the ball fakes. But what they’ll also notice is the extreme consistency of his shooting form. And in that lies proof of his greatness.

Getting his release down to 0.3, 0.4 seconds was a Herculean task that could only have been achieved through thousands of unseen hours of blood and sweat in the gym. It was something that Mark Jackson saw in both Klay and Steph during his time in Golden State.

“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the greatest backcourt ever, it ain’t even close!”: Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson was recently on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, talking about all things basketball with Shannon Sharpe. Shannon gave him a lot of credit for nurturing the Splash Brothers and for reposing his undying faith in them.

Shannon also talked about the time when Mark Jackson predicted the rise of the Splash Bros in a presser. Jackson took pleasure in laying out his thought process as he made that declaration:

“The way they practiced, the way they prepared. How seriously they took their gift. It was an easy call for me. And to close that statement, after I made that statement, I said ‘It ain’t even close!'”

“I wasn’t sitting there lying. I believed everything I said based on the facts that I witnessed every single day. And I still don’t think it’s close.”