“Who would pay $200 Million for a player that doesn’t show up?!”: Shaquille O’Neal hits Ben Simmons with a harsh reality check, critiques the way the Aussie star is handling the situation

Shaquille O’Neal talks about Ben Simmons and how no team would like to trade for a star who cannot even show up during the playoffs

The NBA offseason hasn’t been the best for Ben Simmons. While we have seen multiple clips of Simmons working on his game and getting better, however, things aren’t going well for him. After the Sixers put him on the trade market, they got multiple offers, but due to their high demands, nothing happened. Now Simmons wants out, and he even threatened to not play all season, if he isn’t traded.

All this has not been good for Simmons’ image as well. Most public figures around the NBA have spoken about the situation. Most of them have been against what Simmons is trying to do. Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen A Smith have been two of the loudest voices critiquing the Australian star.

Shaquille O’Neal hits Ben Simmons with a reality check

Ben Simmons, as expected, did not show up for the Sixers’ media day. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal was a guest on the Tiki and Tierney podcast. There, he discussed quite a few things, including Ben Simmons.

Shaq did not hold back while giving Ben Simmons some words of wisdom.

“One, he’s not showing up. As a player, you have to be able to be real with yourself. You need to be aggressive and he definitely got exposed last year in the playoffs, he didn’t want to shoot. “You have to look in the mirror and say ‘Am I as good as I can be?’ He’s going about it all wrong. He could have gone into the office, say ‘hey, my feelings are hurt. You guys didn’t stick up for me. I’d like to professionally ask for a trade.’

“The question is, does anyone want him? I’m not paying $200 million for a guy who will not be aggressive and will not shoot in playoff time.” — @SHAQ on @BenSimmons25https://t.co/e36z93IQNE — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) September 30, 2021

While Shaq could have framed his words in a nicer way, that really isn’t his brand, is it? His message still stands though. He called Simmons out on the parts of his game he needs to improve, and if the 6’10 guard actually does the same, he’d have a much better career overall.