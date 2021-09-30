Basketball

“Who would pay $200 Million for a player that doesn’t show up?!”: Shaquille O’Neal hits Ben Simmons with a harsh reality check, critiques the way the Aussie star is handling the situation

"Who would pay $200 Million for a player that doesn't show up?!": Shaquille O'Neal hits Ben Simmons with a harsh reality check, critiques the way the Aussie star is handling the situation
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“He was basically writing for himself” – WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon lived vicariosly through his character
Next Article
“I was like, ‘Okay, they’re gonna cheer me,’” – Seth Rollins reveals he wanted to return as a Babyface back in 2016
Latest Posts