“Young, Rich, and Motherf***ing Famous!”: Dwyane Wade Reminisces How $900 Million Star Made Him ‘First NBA Superstar Model’

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts to the crowd during the first quarter in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade has a remarkable yet unique taste in fashion. Even when it’s not hardwood he is walking on, and the camera flashes are much brighter than they were in his playing days, The Flash doesn’t hesitate to wear what he feels. He has had some iconic Met Gala fits over the years, walking the red carpet with his wife Gabrielle Union. But, he didn’t wait too long before Wade started his fashion journey. No, it was quite early in his career. And recently, the 3-time NBA champ looked back at 2005, when a $900 Million worth hip-hop icon, Diddy introduced him to the fashion world.

20 years ago, Wade was one of the most talented young individuals from arguably one of the best draft classes of all time. Yet, when Shaquille O’Neal decided to team up with him in his 2nd year, there were only slight expectations for them to win it all. But with Wade leading the charge of the Heat in 2006 to win the championship, the 6ft 4’ shooting guard gained popularity quite early.

Dwyane Wade reminisces about being “Young, rich, and mother***ing famous!”

In a recent interview with actor Bill Bellamy, of which he shared an Instagram story himself, Dwyane Wade revealed what and who got him into the fashion industry. As per Wade, in his first meeting with ‘Puff Daddy’, he received an offer for being the first superstar model of the NBA.

“It is 2005/06, big game in Miami. I go crazy. Puff is at the game. So, after the game, we go out to Opium… and boom Puff walks up to me. And he’s like, ‘I’m about to make you the first NBA superstar model in the world. Get in touch with me. I’m in the Puff house the next night… I sign with Sean John that night. That was my first introduction to modeling. It was in magazines and billboards all over New York, ‘Young, fly, and mother****ing flashy,’” said Wade on the Top Billin podcast.

It was actually, “Young, Rich, and Motherf***ing Famous!”, and Wade shared the same on his IG story, which you can take a look at through the following Tweet by ‘What are NBA Celebs upto?’.

You can often see the Miami Heat legend in dresses and heels without the fear of being talked about the wrong way. In that category, his daughter Zaya has admirably followed suit. Together, they made their red-carpet debut at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Wade is everywhere; Met Gala, Cannes, you name it

In the collaboration between Dua Lipa and Versace, there was an event at Cannes 2023 for the launch of Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’. Wade and Lewis Hamilton were the top names from the sporting world to attend the event.

Hamilton and Wade could be seen greeting Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa, with everyone rocking all black.

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the most famous in the F1 world, for his taste in fashion, apart from his 7 world championships.