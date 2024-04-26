World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall Left Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou, and More in His Wake with New Punching Record

Many heavyweights have unsuccessfully tried to beat Francis Ngannou’s record-high score of 129,161 Franklin in a single punch on the PowerKube. That was until the light heavyweight king Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira blew it out of the water, setting the bar at 191,796. However, while everyone thought it would be impossible to break the record, the former world’s strongest man, Eddie Hall, obliterated the same as he made his mark on the machine.

The display read 208,901 when the British power lifter and strongman threw in a bomb, shattering the Brazilian’s record. Although Hall took multiple attempts, the 36-year-old strongman now has set a new standard topping Ngannou’s record by more than 80,000 and that of Pereira by 17,000!

Initially, Ngannou’s record stood tall since he set the benchmark in 2017. Joe Pyfer outdid ‘The Predator’ earlier this year(170,218 units as per talkSPORT) before Alex Pereira owned it with his patented power. And now, with Eddie Hall topping the record by a significant margin, the search has already begun for the next vicious puncher to beat this incredible feat.

However, despite the theatrics by these athletes, there have been allegations regarding the machine and the credibility of its functioning. Shortly after Hall shattered Pereira‘s record, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen came out to bash it, deeming it simply as a “scam.”

Chael Sonnen trashes PoweKube narrative

The master of trash talk lashed out soon after Hall’s achievements came to the limelight. Sonnen dropped some details regarding the PowerKube machine on his ‘X’ handle, enlightening the fans. His tweet read,

“I thought the World knew this, but since there appears to still be a few out there who have yet to be “smartened,” I’ll fill you in… The whole thing is a scam. There is one sensor. The entire measurable count will be based upon where you hit in relation to the sensor.”

Sonnen went on to say that there was a particular sensor on the PowerKube punching bag. The athletes just needed to hit hard at the sensor and watch the numbers soar. And despite Sonnen’s statements, more athletes will surely come forward to test their punching skills and probably try to clinch the top spot. But as it turns out, Hall’s record might as well remain tall for a long time in the future.