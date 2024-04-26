Former Clippers Star Explains Why Jimmy Butler Trolling Celtics is Entertaining but Dig on Warriors by Rockets Youngster Wasn’t

Jimmy Butler might not be able to get on the court yet to help his team but that doesn’t mean that the 34-year-old won’t give his best off the court. After the Heat won Game 2 against the Celtics at the TD Garden, Butler took to Instagram to troll the Celtics with a throwback quote from Jaylen Brown. On the recent episode of the Run It Back show, Chandler Parsons detailed why Butler doing the trolling without playing the game is better than what Tari Eason tried to do against the Warriors.

After losing Game 1, the Heat were looking for an opportunity to level the series. However, no one imagined that they would be able to steal a home game from the Celtics and would end up leveling the series at the TD Garden. Both those things became a reality when the Heat beat them 111-101 and that too, without the magic of Playoff Jimmy by their side. The MCL sprain could keep Butler away from lacing up for his team, but it can’t keep him away from trolling the opposition when his boys secure a dominant win against all odds.

Butler posted a photoshopped image of himself on Brown’s body with a quote from the 2023 playoffs, “Don’t let us get one.” Brown had said it after being three down against the Heat and then they went on to win the next three games but eventually lost the series in Game 7. While discussing Butler’s internet classic, Parsons said, “It’s funny when he does it, but it wasn’t funny when Tari Eason did.” Parsons said that Eason is yet to prove himself in big games and therefore he doesn’t have the credibility to troll the opposition when he’s not even on the court.

Tari Eason wore a t-shirt to troll the Warriors

Earlier this month, the Rockets’ forward Tari Eason attempted to troll the Warriors who were trying to bounce back in the regular season. After making a social media post where he was seemingly calling out the Warriors, Eason wore a “Warriors come out to play” t-shirt to the game while he was sitting courtside and missing the game with a leg injury. His antics turned out to be horrible for his team as they lost the game by 23 points.

After clinching a thumping victory over the Rockets, Klay Thompson addressed the attempt made by Eason. He said, “That’s pretty lame. Especially if you’re not even playing. It’s one thing if you’re playing, you’re out there competing and you can back it up. But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Bro, what are we doing?” So, the word of advice on this should be that if you’re not Jimmy Butler, don’t attempt to troll a team from the bench.