“Your Behind is Going Home Early”: Stephen A. Smith Puts Beef Aside to Get Real On LeBron James’ Future in the League

In what was a disappointing series all around for Los Angeles, the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves just five games into their first-round matchup. After originally being favored to win the series, Minnesota keyed in on LeBron James and Luka Doncic, effectively stopping them from being at their best. With no other consistent help on LA’s roster, it became a somewhat easy series for the Wolves.

Advertisement

LeBron has now lost three first-round playoff series with the Lakers after never falling that early with his previous teams. That could be a sign of the 40-year-old finally slowing down after 22 years in the league. However, the main problem in LA somehow isn’t LeBron’s age – it’s the lack of playoff-level talent around their two stars.

James originally shared that he doesn’t have an answer as to whether he’ll return for another season. But for a talent and celebrity of his status, it seems unlikely that LeBron would walk away from the game without any fanfare. Both Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams are confident the four-time MVP will be back in the Purple and Gold next season.

But Stephen A., after spending the year beefing with James, has worries about LeBron’s chances of winning another title, considering the Lakers’ current standing. He doesn’t believe LA’s most recent playoff showing should inspire any confidence in their future title hopes.

“Here’s where it gets interesting,” Smith began. “There is nothing that the Lakers showed us in this series… There is nothing based on our conversations about Luka Doncic… In acknowledging the assets or lack thereof that the Lakers have available to them to improve their roster… for us to believe there’s a championship in the Lakers equation anytime soon.”

With that in mind, Stephen A. believes LeBron has to ask himself, considering everything he’s already accomplished in the league, how much more he can take. “How much longer are you willing to stick around just to play knowing your behind is going home early?” he asked the four-time champion.

The Lakers certainly boast the star power to compete for a championship, but the team’s supporting cast left plenty to be desired – especially during the playoffs. JJ Redick was forced to play his starters heavy minutes in fear of his bench squandering a game. If that continues to be the case next season, LeBron may decide he’s done enough in the NBA.

However, LA is truly just a couple of savvy moves away from possessing a bonafide championship-contending roster. The franchise doesn’t need to add more star power – just proven veterans who can shoot, defend, and play at a high level when it matters most.