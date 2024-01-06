‘Livid’ At Michael Jordan And LeBron James Conversations Not Including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal Checks Stephen A. Smith On His Show

The greatness of Kobe Bryant became a driving force of the conversation as Shaquille O’Neal joined Stephen A. Smith’s show. Shaq expressed his frustration about Smith only shedding light on Michael Jordan and LeBron James while having the GOAT debates. The 4x champion vouched for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, as he checked the sports analyst in the latest episode.

The Diesel replying to A Smith said,

“We as people, we’re gonna stand on what we stand on. But I have a problem with what you said. Doesn’t matter who the GOAT is, my guy [Kobe] should be in the conversation”.

The Lakers legend then stated that Kobe’s name should be there in conversation and when his name is not there, “that’s when people have a problem.”

Following this, Stephen A. attempted to defend his stance, highlighting how a young Bryant needed a prime Shaq to win a three-peat.

“That’s not the point. The point everybody is making is don’t leave him out of the conversation,” the 7ft 1″ immediately hit back at the host.

“I am not leaving him out of the conversation,” Smith stated before Shaq explained, “You are. I always hear Mike and LeBron and I used to hear Mike and Kobe. Certain people can be in the conversation, certain people can’t. Before you all say one and two you can’t leave my guy out”.

This conversation with Shaquille O’Neal was an extension of SAS’ earlier remarks where he claimed that Kobe Bryant was not the 2nd greatest player in NBA history. It showcased the respect the Big Aristotle possessed in his heart for Bryant as he continued to defend his pride. The 2000 MVP’s commitment to his former colleague remained unwavering as he similarly defended him a few years back too.

“So you just gonna pass Kobe up like that?” the 51-year-old once declared, to make an ESPN analyst include the 5x champion’s name in the GOAT conversations.

Instances such as these shed light on the brotherhood between these two as they moved past their feud soon after retiring. Despite letting their egos get in the way of success previously, both of them admired each other for their qualities. To this day, Shaq has remained firm in his stance, displaying his unquestionable loyalty to his once nemesis.

Former NBA stars stand with Shaquille O’Neal against Stephen A. Smith

Recently, the 56-year-old journalist raised the eyebrows of the basketball community with his remarks on Kobe. “Kobe Bryant is not the second greatest player in NBA history. That’s just not true. It’s just not!” he declared.

Right before the 3x Finals MVP’s comments, Rashad McCants defended Bryant publicly on the Gil’s Arena show. “You didn’t have that energy when he was here. Where was that energy when he was alive? And stop bringing this man, who passed, to extend your narrative,” the former Minnesota Timberwolves player stated.

The entire situation escalated further as SAS later responded to the comments of McCants. “You don’t know what the hell you are talking about. You don’t have a goddamn clue,” the host stated to disregard the remarks. “I have never nor would I ever diminish the Black Mamba,” he mentioned before adding, “I told Kobe to his face when he was alive because I have been calling LeBron number two to Michael Jordan before Kobe passed away.”

Matt Barnes was also among the ones, who disagreed with A Smith’s comment, “This is all opinion based.. but there’s a reason a lot of former Players rank Kob [Kobe Bryant] so high.”

Thus, all the exchanges surrounding the situation only highlighted the varied opinions of the followers of the game. As Stephen A. Smith maintained an unshakable stance, the likes of Shaq and McCants were bound to question his methods. The love for the game that united these contrasting personalities also divided them in the last few days. All in all, this has added a layer of excitement over the various possibilities in arguments for the future.