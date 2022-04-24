“Your big man is doing this ? That’s scary!”: Karl-Anthony Towns puts up big numbers as the Timberwolves pick up a vital win

Karl-Anthony Towns showed why he shouldn’t be counted out just yet, doing a complete 360 from his game two performance as the Wolves win.

The first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies is an edge-of-your-seat affair. The series is even and one player, in particular, shone bright!

Karl Anthony Towns had a game to forget the last time around. He put up only eight points and made zero threes. It was so remarkably bad that the internet had a field day.

Karl-Anthony Towns tonight: 33 Points

14 Rebounds

3 Assists

3/5 3PM Series tied up…Redemption game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cd5qRQREmF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 24, 2022

Today, he was nothing short of phenomenal. Putting up a dazzling 33 points and 14 rebounds. He also shot 3/5 from three-point land! He hit a big three to give the Wolves a lead in the fourth.

Your big man is doing this ? That’s scary @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/ucraFaAXeU — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) April 24, 2022

“He’s getting even with me!”: Skip Bayless and others react to Karl-Anthony Towns and his spirited performance.

KAT had many haters and naysayers and today, he shut them up, soundly. In the post-game interview, he said “(I) just came here to do my job, this is what I’m supposed to do, give me a chance to be great, I’ll be great”

He also did not look too jubilant about this performance, channeling his inner mamba he said “I’m not that excited because we got more to do!”

He put up 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter along with two late free throws to ice the game.

I CRITICIZED KARL ANTHONY TOWNS ON FRIDAY’S UNDISPUTED – AND NOW HE’S GETTING EVEN WITH ME. THIS GAME BELONGS TO HIM. HE’S UNSTOPPABLE. CONGRATS, KAT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

