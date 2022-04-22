“Karl-Anthony Towns your answer really is ‘I’m gonna drink me some wine’?!”: Charles Barkley slams KAT for his postgame interview after the Wolves blow a 25-point lead vs the Grizzlies

When asked about the Timberwolves’ embarrassing Game 3 loss, Karl-Anthony Towns responded by stating he would “drink wine, and move on to the next day”.

The Timberwolves suffered a pretty horrific Game 3 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite leading by as much as 26 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and co. ended up losing the contest 104-95, thanks to Morant’s historic 16-point triple-double.

The Timberwolves really blew TWO 25-point leads 😳 pic.twitter.com/pWyR5D61M3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2022

Playing for more than 32 minutes, KAT had a pretty awful production yesterday night. The big man went on to score merely 8 points, grab 5 rebounds, committed 5 personal fouls and turned the ball over 4 times.

Karl-Anthony Towns woke up feeling DANGEROUS 8 PTS 🗑

1 AST 😯

4 TO’s 🤡

5 Fouls 🥵

26 point lead blown 😈 pic.twitter.com/CB7qgrGdyx — jaelyn🌨 (@iijaelyn) April 22, 2022

You’d expect Towns to have a humble and apologetic response in the postgame interview after a horrible performance, right?! Well, that’s not at all how the former Kentucky Wildcat approached the postgame presser.

When asked about the loss, the 3-time All-Star stated:

“Go home, drink some wine and move on to the next day. That’s really simple. Just decompress, decompress.”

KAT speaks on the Wolves loss tonight pic.twitter.com/CgZMvOlxmM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2022

“Karl-Anthony Towns, you gotta play better, man”: Charles Barkley reacts to KAT’s postgame interview

Charles Barkley was one of many who didn’t appreciate how Karl answered during the postgame presser. While talking about Towns’ performance with the crew of NBAonTNT, Sir Charles said:

“I can’t believe his answers. Like ‘hey man, next question’. This is like two of the times in the last week in playoffs situations, you get more fouls than points and rebounds and your answer is ‘next question. I’m just gonna drink me some wine’. No, no, no. That’s bogus, man. That’s total BS.

Dude, you were the number 1 pick in the draft. You’re supposed to be a franchise player. You gotta play better, man. There’s never an excuse for a guy who’s an All-Star to get 6/5 and 5 fouls.”

“You gotta play better, man.” Chuck sounds off on KAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/tcWtFiCvYI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2022

Game 4 of the Timberwolves-Grizzlies clash will be played on the 23rd of April, where Chris Finch’s boys will hope to bounce back and even the series at 2 games apiece.