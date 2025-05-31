“Your Daughter Sucks”: Kevin Garnett Enlightens Paul Pierce On Why Pacers Crowd Is More Potent Than New York’s

When it comes to hardcore NBA fan bases, Kevin Garnett has lived through one of the most intense. As a Boston Celtics legend, he’s felt the electricity of TD Garden during deep playoff runs. The type of energy that shakes a building, where every possession is life or death, and the crowd treats opposing players like public enemies.

Garnett knows what it’s like when fans don’t just support their team, they become part of the game. So, when he draws comparisons between fan bases, it comes from firsthand experience.

On a recent episode of TICKET & THE TRUTH, KG explained why Indiana might be on a different level when it comes to pure hostility. Talking to Paul Pierce, Garnett said the fans in Indiana take it personally. Players from visiting teams can’t even go out for a quiet dinner without being heckled.

He said, “When you go to Indiana…You might get anything. They might [say], ‘Hey Paul, you suck, your daughter sucks, your mom…Like, they make you feel like you’re on the road. It’s super uncomfortable.” Currently, the Pacers are playing the Knicks for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Garnett described the Pacers fanbase as unforgiving in a way that even Knicks fans, for all their passion, don’t quite match. Historically, NBA players haven’t had the best time among the Midwest crowds. Utah has built a notorious reputation, with players like Russell Westbrook and Vernon Maxwell publicly clashing with their fans.

Indiana isn’t quite as controversial but is cut from the same cloth in terms of relentlessness. Pierce chimed in with his own perspective, saying that New York’s energy is certainly unmatched in terms of volume and pride, but there’s a level of respect embedded in it. Knicks fans know their basketball. They’ll boo you when you torch their team, but if you put on a show, they’ll still nod in approval.

But Indiana? That’s different. Garnett said Pacers fans won’t give you an inch. If you’re not one of their own, there’s no applause, no recognition, just heat from the moment you step into the building. So, with such hostility guaranteed, Game 6 of the series at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse isn’t going to be smooth sailing for the Knicks.

They are already down 3-2. Although they forced Game 6 with a dominant win in the previous matchup, the series is still far from their reach.