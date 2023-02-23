“Only $7,000?”: Shaquille O’Neal Hits On A Teen’s Grandmother While Buying Him 10 Pairs Of Shoes

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is the definition of what many would consider to be a ‘gentle giant’. The Los Angeles Lakers legend stands at over 7 feet tall and weighs anywhere between 350 and 450lbs on any given day. It would be incredibly easy for him to be a menacing figure and have his way due to his frame but he doesn’t.

O’Neal, for how aggressively he played while on NBA hardwood, is quite the opposite while off the court. Sure, he does get riled up during arguments with Charles Barkley on ‘Inside the NBA’ but ever since retiring, he’s been very much into performing acts of kindness.

O’Neal has donated millions to various charities over the years while also making sure strangers he encounters also get a taste of some of the wealth he possesses. He’s said in past interviews that when he goes to supermarkets, he looks for single moms with their children so as to help them buy whatever appliances they would need.

Shaquille O’Neal buy a teenager 10 pairs of shoes and much more

Yet another example of Shaquille O’Neal performing an act of service that is universally praised; Shaq goes to a clothing and shoes store and finds a young man looking to add to his wardrobe while also shopping for his upcoming school dance.

The teen however, has size 18 feet and finds it difficult to get shoes in his size, a problem ‘The Big Aristotle’ can relate to. So, he decides to go over the top with his kindness and not only buys him 10 pairs of shoes but also a suit and multiple other articles of clothing.

He would also hilariously hit on his grandmother and then be shocked at how long the cost of everything came out to, despite the fact that the total price for it all was just under $7,000. Well, when your net worth is close to $400 million, it shouldn’t be all too much of surprise that $7,000 feels like pennies to you.

Shaquille O’Neal has his own foundation

Shaquille O’Neal has his own ‘ShaqFoundation’ that continues a 21-year long tradition of providing gifts and toys for underprivileged youth during Christmas time. They’ve done everything from spend millions on giving back along with building basketball courts for communities.

Aside from his own foundation, Shaq has partnered up with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and pledged large sums of money to back black businesses.

