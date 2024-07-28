mobile app bar

“Your Knuckles Look Scraped”: Shaquille O’Neal Revisits Jeff Ross Roasting Him in 2003

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O'Neal

TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal laughs on the court before game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has always been able to laugh at himself. The Hall of Famer has a thick skin and doesn’t mind being the butt of jokes as long as everyone’s having a good time. He proved this in 2002 when he agreed to be roasted by multiple celebrities in an event called Shaq’s Comedy All-Star Roast. Recently, a clip from this unhinged event went viral on social media, even landing on his timeline.

Back then, dark jokes did not cause as much outrage as they do today. So many took liberties and made some vile comments about O’Neal and other roasters. However, one of comedian Jeff Ross’ jokes was so unhinged, that he might get canceled in retrospect. He first complimented the Hall of Famer’s looks before hitting him with a vile punchline. Ross said,

“You [Shaquille O’Neal] look good, you look good! [But], your knuckles look scraped!”. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pacino | Memes (@alpacinoclips)

For the uninitiated, the comedian drew a parallel between the four-time NBA champion and a gorilla. They use their hind legs to propel themselves while resting on their knuckles for support, causing them to scrape. Of course, this joke is beyond insensitive. However, O’Neal not only chuckled but even took a little look at his knuckles to make it funnier. He fully succeeded as the audience laughed even louder.

Of course, times have changed. Ross would never get away with a joke with a racial connotation and likely won’t even make it fearing the backlash it would receive. Yet, O’Neal still seems to find it downright hilarious, considering he shared the clip on his Instagram stories.

Many wouldn’t have tolerated that joke back then, let alone in today’s sensitive times. Given the racial undertones to it, it would be difficult to blame anyone for a negative reaction. However, O’Neal doesn’t mind poking fun at himself. And given that he can take a joke as long as it makes someone laugh, it’s no surprise that he still enjoys the one-liner.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these