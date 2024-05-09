Nikki Glaser Reveals Jeff Ross Was “Worried” After Tom Brady Nearly Pulled a Will Smith On Him

Tom Brady’s roast was certainly an event that made history, but it did not happen without an unexpected turn. Jeff Ross, known for his blunt humor, delivered a punch at Robert Kraft, leaving the audience in splits. However, the segment was one of the moments that saw Tom Brady actually losing it on Jeff Ross, a moment that Nikki Glaser cared to discuss after the show.

As the punchline on Robert Kraft approached, Brady stood up in discomfort, signaling his reluctance to proceed with the joke and whispering the same to Ross. Though the reaction has made circles on social media with differing comments from all, Jeff Ross had his own retrospection on the moment. Nikki Glaser, who shared insights on ‘The Howard Stern Show‘, revealed that Brady’s reaction was genuine, sparking concerns from Jeff Ross himself.

Glaser disclosed, “I think Tom actually was looking out for him. And I don’t know, I don’t think Jeff would… I hope he wouldn’t mind me saying… afterward he was a little like, ‘Was that too…’ He was a little bit worried. I mean, we have consciences about these things, you know? Afterwards, we go, ‘Did that really hurt his feelings?'”

Glaser indeed highlights the dilemma that might surround many in comedy, as it’s never for the faint-hearted. Again, the 94th Academy Award and Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock still stand afresh in everyone’s memories. But, Tom Brady kept his calm, at least as much as he could.

Nikki Glaser Sheds Light on What Robert Kraft’s Presence at the Tom Brady Roast Meant

Robert Kraft attended the star-studded G.R.O.A.T, a live-streamed three-hour uncut roast affair of Tom Brady. While TB12 took center stage, other prominent figures like Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft received their fair share of the limelight.

Despite everyone enjoying the gathering of Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick; it was certainly a surprise for some on stage. According to Nikki Glaser, Kraft unexpectedly attended Tom Brady’s live roast. Reflecting on the significance of Kraft’s attendance, Glaser revealed,

“I didn’t know he was going to be there until I was there. I knew everyone else. I was like, ‘Oh my God, Robert Kraft’s here.’ Because I think there was a vibe that Robert Kraft is kind of like a dad figure to Tom. He doesn’t want to sit there and listen to all these jokes about him, so maybe he wouldn’t show.”

Nikki Glaser’s observations hinted at the personal dynamics at play, suggesting that Brady’s protective instinct towards Kraft influenced his reaction during the roast. But for what it’s worth, the show was an overall hit. Meanwhile, Tom Brady exhibited his sportsmanship once again with his pleasant demeanor throughout the three-hour ordeal.