“Your Mom’s A F*cking H*e, B*tch”: Luka Doncic Showered Expletives on Celtics Fan Calling Him Out

Even though the NBA stars repeatedly overlook fan mockery, Luka Doncic always seems to go with the flow. The Dallas Mavericks talisman has often caught the eyes for his controversial remarks in these situations, with the last game of the campaign being a prime example. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Solvenian showered expletives toward a heckling Boston Celtics fan, with his words shocking many in the NBA community.

When a courtside Celtics supporter called Doncic out for his lack of energy, the latter wasted no time in striking back. The 5x All-Star disrespected the fans’ mother by intentionally dragging the situation too far. “Your mom’s a f***ing h*e, b***h,” the Mavs star responded.

This questionable counter escalated the drama after the Celtics fan instigated it a moment ago. When Doncic walked towards the Mavs bench to collect a towel, the viewer initially planted the seeds of the controversy. He joked about the 25-year-old’s lethargy during the game, declaring, “Luka, you’re tired”.

So, in typical Doncic fashion, he refused to let this comment slide. However, his unfazed response didn’t sit right with a section of the Celtics fans. They consequently expressed their frustration with the Slovenian’s counter. Yet, those voices failed to bother him, as the Mavs star shifted his undivided attention toward the game.

Shortly after, an NBA fan account uploaded a clip revealing the entire instance on X (formerly Twitter), something that immediately went viral.

Doncic undoubtedly responded unprofessionally. He crossed the line in the heat of the moment, devaluing his status as an NBA superstar to a certain extent.

That being said, it’s hard to blame Luka too much. After all, Boston fans are notorious for their ill-spirited jabs toward opposition players. So, there was likely a lot of noise from this fan in particular, along with many others throughout, that got on the 25-year-old’s nerves a little. Noting this, there are many in the NBA community that came to the player’s defense immediately.

The NBA fans backed Luka Doncic

Soon after the clip became public, the viewers joined forces to call out the Celtics fan. One supporter jokingly pointed out how apart from Massachusetts, the rest of the country supported Doncic’s behavior. “49/50 states in America approve of this message,” he commented.

Another fan stretched the boundary by using this instance as an example to mock the entire Celtics fanbase. “Deserved, Celtics fans the worst fanbase in the history of sports,” he wrote.

One supporter joked about how his respect for Doncic was enhanced by folds following this exchange. He mentioned, “I have way more respect for Luka after seeing this”.

So, NBA fans didn’t see anything wrong in Doncic’s actions. In the future, this could even fuel several such responses from the Mavs star, something that will likely only garner him more support from this side of the fanbase.