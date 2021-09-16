“You’re a part of a historic sporting spectacle and it’s because of me”: When LeBron James delivered a cocksure pre-game speech in a losing effort to Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks

LeBron James, upon returning to Cleveland, delivered an unabashed pre-game speech to the Cavs ahead of a game against the Knicks.

LeBron James has always been one to let everybody know that he’s supremely confident in his abilities as a player on NBA hardwood. It doesn’t stop there however as when it comes to his legacy, he’s stated he became the greatest player of all time the night his Cavaliers beat the Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

It’s safe to say that LeBron James isn’t shy in informing the public on his greatness. This greatness is what led to one of the most drastic offseason decisions the league had ever seen: a return to Cleveland. It seemed as though the bridge that connected James to a potential return to ‘The Land’ was burned after owner Dan Gilbert publicly criticized him after his move to Miami.

Also read: “Klay Thompson is the NBA’s top scorer without dribbling”: CJ McCollum gives the GSW sharpshooter some high praises while breaking down his performance from the 2016 season

Despite this, LeBron James soldiered onto the Cavaliers roster, bringing along Kevin Love for the ride. Opening night of the 2014-25 season pitted the Cavs against the New York Knicks.

LeBron James didn’t hold back when delivering a rather, cocky pre-game speech.

Considering the fact that it was his first year as a Cleveland Cavalier, leading a whole new roster when compared to the ‘10 Cavs, he didn’t exactly make guys like Kyrie Irving feel all too special from the get-go. On opening night against the New York Knicks, ‘The King’ delivered a rather cocksure speech tp his bench prior to the start of the game.

“Don’t take this moment for granted. This is going to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the history of sports. We’re a part of it. It has a lot to do with me. I understand that. But I wouldn’t want to do it with no other guys besides y’all.”

Also read: “The great Carmelo Anthony was absolutely correct about his prediction for the LA Lakers”: Shaquille O’Neal endorses Melo’s take of championship or bust year for the Lakers

Any criticism on how LeBron James handled his time on the Cavaliers gets thrown out the window when you realize he brought the Cavaliers their first ever NBA championship in his second year in the city. This doesn’t take away from the fact that this is still a strange way to get your team amped up for an ensuing game.

The Cavs would go on to lose by 5 points to the Knicks with Carmelo Anthony posting up 25 points while LeBron shot merely 5-15 from the field, tallying up to a total of 17 points.