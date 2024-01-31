“You’re A Pu**y”: LeBron James And Jarred Vanderbilt Getting Heckled By Dillon Brooks Gets Leaked

The Los Angeles Lakers yet again failed to capitalize on their winning momentum as they lost 119-135 against the Houston Rockets in Texas. The misery only increased for the visitors as Dillon Brooks also heckled LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt in the process. It added a new chapter in the rivalry between the Canadian player and the LA side as the Rockets star had the last laugh on the occasion.

Advertisement

The heat exchanges initiated in the second quarter as Brooks contested Vanderbilt for a rebound while shoving him in that instance. It infuriated the latter as he pushed away the shooting guard soon after the play ended. “He can’t push me,” the 24-year-old told the referee while pointing at the 28-year-old thereafter.

The situation remained far from being resolved as the 6ft 6″ guard escalated it, stating, “You’re a ps**y”. He succeeded in his endeavors as Vanderbilt let his emotions take over by poking Brooks in his head in an unusual manner. It caught the attention of the on-court officials, resulting in the ejection of the 24-year-old.

Advertisement

Following this, the exchanges circled James as the deficit reached a near irreversible point in the fourth quarter. At first, the Rockets star scored a jumper from the short corner while being momentarily guarded by the 39-year-old. After that, the Ontario-born turned back at the 20x All-Star while declaring, “I can go right or left”.

Later in that quarter, the duo locked horns once again as Brooks committed a foul against the 6ft 10″ icon while attempting a rebound. Despite the aggressive approach from the host’s player, it resulted in only a flagrant one-level offense. This decision from the officials infuriated the Akron-born as he expected a harsher punishment before pointing out, “My nose was bleeding”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/legendz_nba/status/1752522299226423627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This instance only further fueled their rivalry as Brooks attempted to rile up the 4x MVP following this. The Lakers received two free throws after the call but James failed to capitalize on both of them. During that period, the Rockets star showcased a stoic reaction to devalue the importance of those attempts in the context of the match.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1752167429902365136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The entire situation only added more layers to the sustained disputes between these two players. In the end, the antics from the home side paid off as James’ double-double of 23 points and 10 assists failed to aid the visitors. On the other hand, the Canadian guard’s 17 points on the night alongside his defensive efforts served as a defining factor.

The rivalry between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks looks far from being over

A series of public comments from Brooks last season started the conflict between them. It reached a new high as his Memphis Grizzlies faced the Lakers in the playoffs. Thus, the continuous pressure from the Rockets players certainly affected the 4x Finals MVP as he recently even declined to talk about it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1752188937039446497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The events of this game particularly impacted the rest of the Lakers roster. Anthony Davis thus voiced his displeasure in a post-game interview shedding light on the flagrant one foul on the King. “He should’ve got ejected for that,” the center declared openly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mcten/status/1752183623657333046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

All in all, the encounter paved the way for yet another exhilarating instance between them. With the expectations surrounding these games rising with time, the fans would keep an eye on the upcoming fixtures.