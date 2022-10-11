Giannis Antetokounmpo Did Not Want to Pay $7 for Water & Revealed his First Smoothie was Bad! 

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes from an impoverished background and while he is worth millions, he never forgets his roots and hates overpaying!

There is something poetic about being rich and still not wanting to pay more. The stinginess? We don’t think so, especially when we think about someone like Giannis. He knows the price of things more than most.

Growing up in the streets of Athens, selling trinkets, life can take a huge toll on you. You don’t know where your next meal will be from and whether or not you will be sleeping hungry. Circumstances like these often change a person.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be worth well over a few million dollars but he knows the value of money and when he knows what is overpriced and what isn’t. There was a video clip of him hoarding water bottles in the NBA bubble because it was free.

It looked cheap and you can blame his immigrant roots for that. He himself would admit he is cheap to a fault. In a recent interview with Esquire, he revealed why he stole a whole fridge of water.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not about to pay $7 for a bottle of water!

The incident took place during the NBA bubble and Giannis had to get it on camera. Him slinging over a plastic bag full of water bottles still gives us laughs. But why did he have to take so many water bottles? This excerpt from a recent interview tells us why.

Interviewer: “There was also the gift you gave the Internet when you hoarded the complimentary water bottles while you were in the NBA Bubble.”

Giannis:” Ah, when I stole all the water? There was a fridge with free water(s), and in the hotel room I have to pay $7 for (a) water. Why would I not get free water(s)? I had to get those waters, man.”

Yes, the consensus would be that $7 for a bottle of water is simply blasphemous. Such an astronomical fee for a water bottle makes no sense.

What’s more in the same interview, he revealed that his infamous tweet about smoothies and America was a little overstretched. Turns out, he didn’t like the smoothies as much.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tweet about smoothies wasn’t from the best place!

In the same interview, he goes on to admit that he didn’t even like smoothies that much! That sounds a little hurtful.

Interviewer: “There’s this tweet from 2014 where you expressed how you felt when you tried an American smoothie for the first time. You were very excited about it.

Giannis’ answer while nonchalant proves that not all good things happen early. He says

“Yeah, that was from Costco. It wasn’t even a really good one.”

Ouch, we can almost hear the pained hearts of Americans all over the country.

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

