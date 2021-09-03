“You’re not promised tomorrow”: How LeBron James dealt with the pressure of the most hyped prospect ever

LeBron James was asked about how he felt when told most NBA fans would consider him to be a bust if he didn’t retire a first ballot Hall of Famer.

It’s almost a disservice to LeBron James when NBA fans claim that Zion Williamson was the most hyped prospect coming into the league since the 4x champion himself. Technically, they aren’t wrong as only Anthony Davis would be challenging Zion for that title but what James experienced in the early 200s was unheard of.

The St Vincent-St Mary’s phenom was all over the tabloids and became a household name while still being a junior in high school. By the time he was a senior in high school, quite nearly every single person in the United States was familiar with LeBron James.

Also read: “Sixers gave a half a**ed commitment to Ben Simmons!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on the 76ers organization for pushing the DPOY candidate out the door

The fact that he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated before turning 18 also helped with his meteoric rise to superstardom. Being labeled ‘The Chosen One’ is also something that would’ve rattled most kids at that age.

LeBron James answers a question about all the pressure that’s being placed on top of him

While doing in interview when still in high school, LeBron James was asked about how he felt knowing if he weren’t to retire as a first ballot Hall of Famer when it’s all said and done, he would be labeled a bust. James gave an answer that showed just how wise he was, even at an age like that.

“Well, I don’t look at it as, looking into the future. I take every moment at a time because you’re not promised tomorrow. That’s what my mom brought me up on and I just try to get better every day at what I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA News, Polls, & Stats (@dunkcounty)

Also read: “Damian Lillard likes image that places Ben Simmons in Portland”: Blazers superstar sends NBA fans into a frenzy amidst Sixers DPOY trade rumors

It’s safe to say that LeBron James achieved what he set out to do when he was an 18 year old entering the league straight out of high school. From the get go, it was evident that he was more than ready take over the NBA. He dropped 25 points, 9 assist, and 4 steals in his debut game and so it was clear he was going to be special.