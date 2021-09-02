“Sixers gave a half a**ed commitment to Ben Simmons!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on the 76ers organization for pushing the DPOY candidate out the door

Kendrick Perkins commends Ben Simmons for being a pro through all the trade rumors while also getting at the Sixers for handling the situation poorly.

Ben Simmons is all but done with his time as a Philadelphia 76er and he made it public a few days ago when it came out that he would not be attending training camp. Simmons has been at the forefront of nearly every single trade this offseason that may involve the likes of Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

The 76ers however, seem incredibly determined to hold on to Ben Simmons until either one of the two aforementioned superstar guards become available. Unfortunately for Daryl Morey and the lot of them, both Dame and Beal have committed to their respective teams for now at the very least and so a 2021 offseason trade isn’t looking like it’ll materialize.

Philly is more than happy to play the waiting game, according to several sources, and have no problem rolling into the upcoming season with him on the roster. This most certainly would not sit well with Simmons and Kendrick Perkins blames the entirety of this debacle on the Sixers organization.

Kendrick Perkins calls out the Philadelphia 76ers for giving Ben Simmons a ‘half a**ed commitment”.

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t seem all too happy with the way that the Sixers handled their ‘Ben Simmons situation’ as he takes to Twitter to vent about how the DPOY candidate has been a pro through and through.

“There’s no repairing the relationship between Ben Simmons and the 76ers! They gave Embiid the estate this summer and Ben feels like he’s been a pro through trade rumors and a half a**ed commitment from the team. The Ben Simmons chapter of ‘The Process’ is done. Carry on.”

To jog a few folks’ memory on how the Sixers did Simmons dirty, both Embiid and Doc Rivers, following their Game 7 loss to the Hawks in the ECSF, indirectly called out the Aussie native. Joel was asked, during the postgame presser, what he thought went wrong and he started off by saying they got 1 point instead of 2.

This was a reference to Ben passing up a wide-open dunk for a potential assist. Doc was asked if Simmons was a championship caliber point guard and he replied by saying he doesn’t know that.