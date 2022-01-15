“Stephen Curry went from being blown out to blowing teams out!”: Warriors make NBA History as they put up a 70-point swing half-time swing in back-to-back games

After a blowout loss to Milwaukee Bucks the night before, Golden State Warriors turned things around against the Chicago Bulls in a historic win

The Golden State Warriors defeated the #1 team in the east tonight by 42 points. It’s the second time this season that the Warriors have blown out Chicago Bulls. Even though both teams were down several key players, all in all, it was a balanced matchup and the outcome cannot be blamed on injuries.

While Klay Thomson, GPII, and Draymond Green were ruled out prior to the game, Zach Lavine suffered an injury 4 minutes into the first quarter. He did not return to the court and the Warriors proceeded to take complete advantage of the situation.

Warriors had a 70-point turnaround, the highest in NBA history on consecutive nights

Stephen Curry and co played Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on back-to-back nights. Facing these mammoths from the eastern conference on consecutive nights without Draymond Green is not an easy task. They started the road trip with 2 disappointing losses but bounced back strong against the Bulls.

Bucks outscored them by 40 points in the first half whereas the Warriors outscored the Bulls by 31. That’s a 71-point turnaround for the #2 seed in the west. They made history against the Bulls with this massive comeback. This has never happened in the shot clock era before.

Just like the matchup against the defending champs, the second quarter decided the game. The Warriors did exactly what the Bucks did to them last night without Klay Thompson, GPII, and Draymond Green. Stephen Curry’s shot selection has been poor lately but he managed to make more than 40% of his shots.

DeMar DeRozan had a decent game but couldn’t fill the scoring void left by Zach LaVine which essentially lost them the game. Despite the loss, they’re still pretty solid at the top spot and the Heat are 2 games away from threatening that position.

Golden State Warriors have an easy schedule ahead where they can make up for the lost games. Draymond Green is expected to return for the homestand later next week.

