“You’re s**t at free throws, Ben Simmons you’re s**t at free throws”: NBA Twitter and Reddit muse about vitriolic chants for Sixers fans to greet when Kevin Durant’s Nets next play in Philadelphia

The Ben Simmons trade saga was such a protracted, tedious, yet infuriating affair that Sixers fans are now out for their pound of flesh.

The way that Simmons has forced his way out of Philly should be an example for all pros on how not to handle it. For 8 months and counting, there has been a tidal wave of hate and detest expressed for the Australian.

Ben Simmons has cited mental health issues as his get-out-of-Philly card on paper. And there must be an element of truth to it – bullying has never been great for anyone’s health.

However, there was arguably more content for Simmons to look inward than looking outside towards all of the noise. Instead, he made his move in the most drama-filled, yet happening-free trade saga that NBA fans have experience in forever.

As a result, the majority of the league’s fans are now squarely against cheering for the 6’10” power forward. I call him a power forward because it’s become amply clear that he can’t be a championship-level point guard at his current skill level.

NBA Reddit and Twitter devise innovative chants to rile Ben Simmons up on his Philadelphia return

When news broke that Ben Simmons would be sitting on the Nets’ bench for their upcoming game at Wells Fargo Center, one of the activities that the NBA’s biggest social media groups engaged in was an online roasting session.

Some of the fruits of the exchanges relating to this banter include some innovative crowd chants. Fans seem to be borrowing booing strategies from the English Premier League.

NBA Twitter is in on this game as well.

Ben Simmons tribute video of him passing up a dunk on Trae Young on loop for 5 minutes minimum Thursday night. Please. — Drew Smith (@drewmsmith) March 7, 2022

On the bright side, we never have to watch and/or care about a Ben Simmons practice video again? — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) March 7, 2022

