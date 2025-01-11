“You’ve Been Cheating On Your God Damn Wife”: DJ Akademiks Claims LeBron James Has Been Unfaithful To Savannah Alongside Drake

DJ Akademiks has been a staunch Drake supporter for years on end. So, when things came crashing down for the Canadian rapper following his beef with Kendrick Lamar, it was obvious that ‘Ak’ would be by his side. In the midst of it all, LeBron James very clearly sided with K-Dot and in retaliation, Akademiks has revealed quite the scathing detail regarding Bron’s life.

Advertisement

“Yo LeBron, I talked to enough wh**es in Canada. I’ve talked to enough people. Maybe Drake will keep teasing it but let me tell you what I’ve just heard. Yo LeBron used to go on ‘two mans’. Okay? You’ve been cheating on your god damn wife.”

Akademiks says that LeBron James used to go to Canada for a 2 man with Drake who would provide the girls and says that LeBron has been cheating on Savannah James pic.twitter.com/EFD3XWNOVv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 11, 2025

These are incredibly damning allegations that have been placed against James. At this point in time there is no word from James’ camp and there is also no evidence that indicates he has ever indulged in infidelity.

A large chunk of LeBron’s persona is related to him being a family man. He’s constantly raving about his wife, Savannah, both during media sessions and on social media. From what fans can see, the high school sweethearts from Akron, Ohio have what many would consider the ‘perfect marriage’.

Akademiks’ claims have come to light after Drake put out a diss track on LeBron called ‘Fighting Irish Freestyle’. The name of the song is a dead giveaway on who this is about as the ‘Fighting Irish’ was the name of James’ high school SV-SM team.

Reports over the past several months claim that Drake felt betrayed by the Lakers star’s allegiance with Kendrick Lamar. James was seen dancing to Lamar’s diss track on Drake multiple times, as did many NBA stars.

DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were among some of the stars who did so but this makes sense given their West Coast ties lining up with Kendrick’s. however, over the past decade and a half, LeBron and Drake have seemingly had quite the solid friendship until 2024.

Whether what DJ Akademiks said is true or not remains to be seen. No women have come forward and substantiated his claims as of yet. This could be because they’re sworn to secrecy by an ironclad NDA or simply because the claims are not true.